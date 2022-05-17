State of Emergency declared in Wayne County for May 6 flooding By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT ndotson@hdmediallc.com Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email May 17, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 2 Buy Now BOTH PHOTOS: Flash flooding took over much of northern Wayne County May 6. Photos by Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Buy Now Flash flooding took over much of northern Wayne County May 6, 2022. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAYNE — The Wayne County Commission approved a signed emergency proclamation for flash flooding that occured on May 6 in Wayne County.The proclamation helps county officials to qualify for funding from state and federal entities if properly qualifying.Wayne County Emergency Management and 911 Director B.J. Willis said the official document will help as things unfold and funding is sought.“We won’t be able to be added to Gov. Justice’s declaration, but with the approval of this proclomation, we will still be able to retrieve resources,” he said.The majority of severe flooding took place in northern Wayne County with 8th Street Road, Camp Creek and Bowman Hill experiencing the brunt of the destruction.Willis said there was also normal/expected flooding in the southern end, with a total of four places being blocked on U.S. 152.Commission President Kenneth Adkins was available to sign the proclamation during the days after the flood, and his fellow commissioners approved that in the most recent meeting.“We might as well get in line if there is a way for us to get help,” Adkins said.The proclamation allows Wayne to follow suit after Huntington Mayor Steve Williams declared a state of emergency in the city after flash flooding swept across much of the city.Williams said National Weather Service officials described the flooding as a “once in a generation” event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJAMES DOUGLAS GILKERSON II "BUB"Ribbon cutting officially opens Trailhead Brewing Co. Grill & Bar at Rustic RavinesDistrict 28 House race separated by one voteDonations made to multiple schools in countyTwo Republicans face off in primary for Wayne County Commission seatGenoa man to face additional charges in home invasionGlenn Mollette: Naomi Judd, suicide and life’s appointmentRoss stands as House 28 winner post canvasEquipment sale a hit for Herd fansWayne County baby receives heart transplant Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries John D. Webb Robert Jarrell Adkins Nancy Carol Chadwick JAMES DOUGLAS GILKERSON II "BUB" WANDALENE STROUD ESLICK EULANDA BLANCHE BRANHAM HUBERT CASTLE JR. BRANDON RAY RUNNION BESSIE SIMPKINS WILLIAM H. CHAFIN