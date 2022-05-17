Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — The Wayne County Commission approved a signed emergency proclamation for flash flooding that occured on May 6 in Wayne County.

The proclamation helps county officials to qualify for funding from state and federal entities if properly qualifying.

Wayne County Emergency Management and 911 Director B.J. Willis said the official document will help as things unfold and funding is sought.

“We won’t be able to be added to Gov. Justice’s declaration, but with the approval of this proclomation, we will still be able to retrieve resources,” he said.

The majority of severe flooding took place in northern Wayne County with 8th Street Road, Camp Creek and Bowman Hill experiencing the brunt of the destruction.

Willis said there was also normal/expected flooding in the southern end, with a total of four places being blocked on U.S. 152.

Commission President Kenneth Adkins was available to sign the proclamation during the days after the flood, and his fellow commissioners approved that in the most recent meeting.

“We might as well get in line if there is a way for us to get help,” Adkins said.

The proclamation allows Wayne to follow suit after Huntington Mayor Steve Williams declared a state of emergency in the city after flash flooding swept across much of the city.

Williams said National Weather Service officials described the flooding as a “once in a generation” event.

