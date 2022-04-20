CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 303 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as active cases increased to 479. That number took a slight dip on Tuesday morning to be 446.
The 479 was 52 more active cases than reported Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ state COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,804 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 infections, with two deaths reported Tuesday. More than 87% of COVID-19 related deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are not vaccinated, per the dashboard.
More than 56% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. That increased to 58% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 60% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 45% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (36), Boone (8), Braxton (2), Brooke (2), Cabell (30), Calhoun (3), Clay (0), Doddridge (0), Fayette (12), Gilmer (1), Grant (3), Greenbrier (14), Hampshire (6), Hancock (5), Hardy (2), Harrison (14), Jackson (1), Jefferson (21), Kanawha (30), Lewis (0), Lincoln (3), Logan (10), Marion (21), Marshall (8), Mason (7), McDowell (3), Mercer (21), Mineral (5), Mingo (3), Monongalia (33), Monroe (2), Morgan (5), Nicholas (2), Ohio (17), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (0), Preston (12), Putnam (28), Raleigh (16), Randolph (11), Ritchie (1), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (7), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (3), Wayne (2), Webster (0), Wetzel (2), Wirt (0), Wood (16), Wyoming (7). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.
