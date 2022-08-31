WAYNE — State testing results from the 2021-22 school year showed Wayne County students improved from the 2020-21 school year, but are still below proficiency rates before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wayne County Board of Education reviewed test scores from the West Virginia General Summative Assessment tests in English, math and science and discussed how students in most grades performed above state averages.
Though more students were deemed proficient than the state average, the district’s proficiency rates in English and math were still below county proficiency rates before coronavirus, with the majority staying within 10% of the 2018-19 proficiency rates.
Data was gathered from students who tested in grades 3-8 for English and math and grades five and eight for science.
For English, every grade except sixth grade surpassed state average scores. For math, sixth and seventh grade fell below state average by 1 and 2% respectively, while all others met or passed the state average.
Data Analyst Nikki Steffy said with the information from the test scores, interventionists and teachers can work to see what struggles sixth grade students are having to hopefully improve scores.
Steffy and Tonji Bowen, coordinator of curriculum and intervention, said the now seventh grade students were in the middle of the pandemic during fifth grade, which some teachers consider to be the most difficult testing time. Additionally, other factors may go into why sixth graders tested lower.
“I think that there are a lot of factors that go into play when students move from elementary to middle school,” Bowen said. “First of all, they’re going from those elementary standards into those middle school, content specific standards, and that certainly plays a role.”
Bowen said intensity of the test standards increase for middle school students and mental and emotional wellness of students as they’ve transitioned to middle school should also be considered when looking at sixth grade testing scores.
Despite not meeting the state average in scores, sixth graders, along with every other grade, did perform better in the 2021-22 tests than the same students did in the previous year.
For example, 33% of students who were in fifth grade during the 2020-21 school year were considered proficient in English, according to the summative assessments, and 40% of students in sixth grade in 2021-22 were deemed proficient.
For the science General Summative Assessment, fifth and eighth grade students performed above state average and while still below, are both within 5% of county proficiency rates during the 2018-19 school year, pre-pandemic.
All classes shown in the data performed better in the next grade except for those who went from fifth grade to sixth grade in the General Summative Assessment for math, where 27% of fifth graders were deemed proficient in the 2020-21 school year but 26% were proficient last school year.
Steffy said since all classes performed near the state average and most surpassed the state and saw growth from last year to this year, she was very happy with the progress the students had shown.
“This is what I was hoping to gain in three years with the additional interventionists, our specialists and all these positions we’ve created, our Renaissance learning and all these things,” she said. “And I feel like this data shows that that’s majorly paid off for our students because those are huge gains in one year’s time.”
Superintendent Todd Alexander agreed with Steffy and told the board it is evident by the testing scores that work done by the county interventionists is making progress, and he expects to see more progress made throughout the year.
In other business, the board approved the 2022-23 school board and superintendent goals.
These goals include continuing to develop instructional leadership across the district and improving literacy proficiency rates, lowering the percent of students deemed chronically absent and improving proficiency rates in high school mathematics.
The next regularly schedule meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Board of Education Office in Wayne.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.