WAYNE — State testing results from the 2021-22 school year showed Wayne County students improved from the 2020-21 school year, but are still below proficiency rates before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wayne County Board of Education reviewed test scores from the West Virginia General Summative Assessment tests in English, math and science and discussed how students in most grades performed above state averages.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

