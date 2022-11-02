Members of the Marshall University College of Business Advisory Board sign a beam as they tour the new Brad D. Smith Center for Business & Innovation location on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Huntington.
Members of the Marshall University College of Business Advisory Board sign a beam as they tour the new Brad D. Smith Center for Business & Innovation location on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University officials, including members of the College of Business Advisory Board and other guests, took a tour and participated in a steel beam-signing ceremony Thursday at the new Brad D. Smith Center for Business & Innovation in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington.
“This is a transformative project, because what it does is create a space for a futuristic business school that brings alumni, faculty, students and the world of business together every day to create experiential learning opportunities for our students, as well as projects and consulting opportunities for companies,” said Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Marshall University and former dean of the school’s College of Business.
The 78,000-square-foot building will host nine classroom spaces, computer and finance labs, a makerspace, and student service and professional engagement centers. An atrium/auditorium can hold 360-plus people for dining and receptions, and it can be turned into separate spaces for multiple events at once.
The center is being built on property that formerly contained the Flats on 4th, which was demolished in 2019 after becoming a public nuisance when it fell into disrepair after being abandoned. Before that it was a hotel known as the UpTowner Inn.
“The new business school is strategically located between the main campus and downtown,” Mukherjee said. “I think it creates this innovation corridor and a business corridor that can connect the world of business in downtown Huntington.”
Construction company officials said the project is on schedule and on budget.
“Right now, we are finishing up the structural steel and we’ve started pouring all of our concrete slabs on grade and slabs on deck,” said Mel Miller, senior project manager with PJ Dick, which is the construction manager for Fairmount Properties, the company developing the center and area. “Everything is going well, and we expect final completion on Dec. 1, 2023.”
A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the location in November 2021.
“This has been a wonderful collaboration with the folks at Marshall and in the city,” said Randy Ruttenberg, principal of Fairmount Properties. “This is our 31st groundbreaking in our company’s 25-year history. This has been the greatest collaboration we have experienced in our company’s history.”
The new business school is named for Brad D. Smith, the university’s president, who — along with his wife, Alys — donated $25 million to the Lewis College of Business for the new facility in 2018, which sparked an influx of other donations to make the project a reality. Smith graduated from the school in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
While Smith made the financial contribution to put the business center into motion, it is the Huntington community, Marshall alumni, students and faculty who made it happen, he said.
The center is expected to welcome students from the Lewis College of Business in spring 2024.
