HUNTINGTON — Steel Dynamics Inc., the parent company of Steel of West Virginia, has pledged a gift of $100,000 to Marshall University’s new business school building.
The Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation facility is being built in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington at the former location of the Flats on 4th apartment building. The new location of Marshall’s business school will also serve as a center of economic development of the region and provide for conference facilities capable of hosting both small and large business gatherings.
Additionally, the building will serve as the hub for student-centric activities, providing students not only with instructional facilities but also facilities encouraging interaction and collaboration.
Chuck Abbott, vice president and general manager at Steel of West Virginia, said the Lewis College of Business at Marshall has graduated many of the company’s current employees.
“Investments in new facilities and equipment will keep those graduates up to date with the ever-changing business world,” he said. “We believe a better-educated workforce creates a stronger economy with higher living standards and more opportunities for everyone to benefit from it, including those less fortunate.”
The new business facility will implement the latest in technological enhancements, while maintaining an open architecture capable of expanding and being reconfigured based upon changes and demands in the environment. Additionally, the facility will incorporate classrooms that encourage active learning environments of various types.
The center will help attract new students to Marshall University who are eager to take advantage of one of the most innovative business schools in the country.
Abbott says he looks forward to what that means for the entire region both in terms of economic impact and a highly adaptable and skilled workforce.
“Our region will be positively impacted with the latest educational initiatives,” he said. “This will allow our families and their children to get a great, cost-effective education preparing them for successful careers. The new facility will also attract world-class faculty and students. Businesses in the region will also be able to greatly improve with these better-prepared graduates.”
Founded in 1993, Steel Dynamics Inc. is one of the largest and youngest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability.
Steel Dynamics’ operations consist of seven mills, one of which is Steel of West Virginia, producing steel from steel scrap using electric arc furnaces, continuous casting, automated rolling mills and downstream finishing facilities.
Steel Dynamics has been a regular supporter of Marshall University through the years, having previously donated to the computer lab in the Lewis College of Business and supporting other projects at the university.
Abbott said as both a Marshall graduate and a proud member of the Steel Dynamics family, he is thrilled to help facilitate change in the region by supporting Marshall University and its growing Huntington campus.