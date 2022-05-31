WAYNE — A community-wide effort to raise money for the family of a 9-month-old in Wayne County who recently received a heart transplant will kick off this weekend.
The Steele Strong Sale will take place on June 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the former location of the Wayne Diner, 11529 U.S. 152, Wayne, WV.
Donations from over 50 families will be for sale as well as Steele Strong t-shirts. Donations will also be accepted.
Items range from home decor, furniture, clothing of all sizes, toys, baby supplies and more. One of the organizers of the event, Brenda Napier, said she is just so pleased with the amount of items people have brought in the for the sale.
“I mean just look at all this,” she said. “I cannot believe how many people have brought stuff in, and how much they have brought in. We have something here for everyone.”
The first two days will run as a typical garage or rummage sale, with items priced to sale. After that, dependent upon how much is left, other deals will be introduced to help clear the stuff out.
Anything not purchased will also be donated to an appropriate organization.
Napier said she knew it would be big, but the donations have been astounding.
“That little boy is Wayne County’s sweetheart, and the amount of items in this building are a true statement of that.”
Steele Merritt, son of Jennifer and Seth Merritt, was born Sept. 28, 2021, and has spent his entire life so far at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Ohio due to heart complications that led to a portion of his heart dying.
His family received the call he was getting the life-saving heart on April 26 and by the early hours of the following day he had already undergone surgery.
Since then, Steele has been released to stay with his family in the Ronald McDonald House, located near the hospital.
If all goes according to plan, he is expected to come home to Wayne in the next month.