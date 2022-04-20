WAYNE — Social Studies Fair and Math Field Day participants were recognized for their accomplishments during the April 12 Wayne County Board of Education meeting.
A total of 27 projects went to the Regional Social Studies Fair from Wayne County Schools, and social studies fair coordinator Tony Conn said every project received an honorable award.
“We had three honorable mentions, four second place projects and 20 first place projects, so they really did a great job,” Conn said.
All first place winners will move on to the State Social Studies Fair April 29 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. A full list of the student names and their projects can be found on the April 12 board agenda on the Wayne County Schools website.
Students who participated in the Regional Math Field Day were also recognized during the April 12 meeting. 36 students were recognized for their participation in the regional event April 4, and four students placed at the regional competition.
Noah Ramey, seventh-grader from Buffalo Middle School placed first in the seventh, eighth and ninth grade competition and will move on to the WV State Math Field Day April 23 at West Virginia University.
Jared Henshaw, fourth-grader at Ceredo-Kenova Elementary, is an alternate for the fourth, fifth and sixth grade competition and will stand in if needed. Wayne High student Caelan Adkins and Spring Valley High student Lauren Smith were also chosen as alternates for the 10th, 11th and 12th grade competition.
In other business:
The board was told online payments options will eventual be made available in all Wayne County Schools for purchases. Alexander said there is not currently a set time the online payment option will be operational, but information will be sent out as it becomes available.
The board meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, May 9, due to the primary election.
The Wayne High School track is set to be resurfaced, and Alexander said the construction crew has to wait until temperatures reach over 50 degrees for three consecutive days to properly fill cracks and upgrade the track.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. April 26 at the Board of Education office.
