Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WAYNE — Up to 50 students in both eighth and ninth grades have the opportunity to receive a $1,000 scholarship to be used on each’s post-graduation plan thanks to a program called The Wayne County Pledge.

The Wayne County Pledge offers the chance for 25 eighth graders and 25 ninth graders to receive $1,000 to be used for a post-secondary education after graduating high school.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Recommended for you