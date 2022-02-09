Students went head-to-head Saturday during their first qualifying round in the Wayne County schools’ first VEX IQ robotics competition.
The county will go on to have four qualifying rounds leading up to a final competition in May, but Saturday’s top teams were from Buffalo Middle, Ceredo-Kenova Elementary and Ceredo-Kenova Middle respectively.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the day went well as students and parents alike enjoyed friendly competition between the schools.
“It went really smooth so we were really please, and you can see the engagement from the students and how fun it is so it was an excellent day,” Alexander said. “I think everybody really enjoyed it and this is exactly what we wanted so we are very pleased with the first competition.”
Students were tasked with building a robot that can maneuver through courses, corral items into specified areas and even hang off the ground while holding onto some course pieces. The students have been working on these robots since September and October, and were able to customize them however they thought the robots would work best.
While Wayne County schools have 19 robotics teams, 12 showed up to Saturday’s first qualifier. The team scores will be kept and keep growing with each round leading up to the finals in May, so all teams are still in the running STEM Lead Teacher Marsha Conley said.
Conley, also a specialist with the Office of Special Programs for the county, said not all Wayne schools have a robotics team, so she hopes the competition will inspire more schools to get involved.
After the first qualifier, Conley said it was great to see students spotting and fixing problems as they went.
“It’s an amazing and wonderful STEM program that the kids are totally engaged in,” she said. “Parents and adults aren’t the ones doing it, so (students) are learning as they’re going and making mistake and fixing them. I saw strategies change as we progressed through the day.”
Ceredo-Kenova Middle School has participated in regional robotics competitions for four years, but robotics coach and 8th grade science teacher Whitney Chandler said it was the first chance her students had to compete against other schools in the county.
Chandler said the first local competition went well and she is excited to see how the teams learn and develop through other qualifying rounds.
Chandler said getting students involved in engaging STEM-related activities is beneficial because they can take skills learned at a young age through the rest of their education and beyond.
“It teaches students collaboration and creativity, and it teaches critical thinking skills,” she said. “A lot of jobs are science and technology based and this is just a base for students to work and get better for high school, college and beyond.”
The next qualifying round is set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School.