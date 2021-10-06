WAYNE — Students and faculty were recognized during a Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Sept. 28.
The BOE recognized three 4-H members who received recognitions for different 4-H state competitions.
Elijah, Duke and Josie Parsley all participated in a West Virginia state forestry competition and received multiple awards for their knowledge of fauna and flora.
Duke Parsley placed third in the state, and Elijah Parsley placed fourth.
The group also participated in the state 4-H Wildlife Habitat Education Program, and Duke Parsley placed first, and Elijah and Josie tied for third place.
Staff members Eric Crum, from Tolsia High School, and Alexandria Amorim, of Wayne High School, were recognized for their contribution to the Stepping Stones Inc. Tiny Homes project.
This project is working to build a community of tiny homes for individuals who have aged out of the foster care system.
Both Wayne High School and Tolsia High School had students contribute to the projects by creating blue prints and later actually building the homes.
“They start from basic foundations to, to blueprints, to square footage and all of those regulations in plumbing and electric,” Amorim said. “We had some meetings with Eric (Crum) and some of our lead students and some of the boys from stepping stones and looked over the 12 options that we had and kind of finalized it.”
Wayne High students primarily focused on structure and preparation while Tolsia High students constructed the building, Crum said.
Two homes have been completed so far, and the goal is to have a total of eight units built in Buffalo completed by the end of summer 2022.
Wayne High cafeteria manager Katherine Miller was recognized during the meeting for being named grand marshal for the Town of Wayne Fall Fest, set for Oct. 8-9. Miller recently was recognized as the West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year and is viewed as a treasure for the community, according to Superintendent Todd Alexander.
In other business:
- The board approved a motion to release job and policy descriptions for a 10 day policy review to the public. The documents can be found on the Wayne County schools website and will be up for review until Wednesday, Oct. 13. The descriptions are for jobs ranging from office personnel to athletic trainer, and the policies are for attendance or staff evaluation policies that have been slightly amended.
- The board is preparing to put out bids for a new track for Wayne High School. The board was asked to replace the track in July by coach Jeanette Rutherford and Alexander said they hope to begin the project soon after finding a bidder.
- Minor construction projects continue at multiple schools, including lighting replacements and paint jobs. Alexander said by the end of the academic year, he believes every school will have been repainted partially, and he thinks the fresh paint makes the schools look great.
- Alexander said he has officially resubmitted the application for funding for the Buffalo Middle School and Buffalo Elementary School consolidation project to the West Virginia Department of Education. The board will present the project and estimated costs in November and are expecting an answer in December.
The next regularly scheduled BOE meeting is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the board of Education Administration building.