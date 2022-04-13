HUNTINGTON — Suddenlink is changing its name to Optimum.
Several West Virginia customers report receiving letters from Suddenlink’s parent company, Altice USA, that it will end the Suddenlink brand as Suddenlink’s services will all become Optimum by the end of this year.
“We heard you, and we know it’s time to reconnect. Though keeping you connected to what you love has always been our number one goal, we understand that we haven’t always gotten it right,” the company said in its letter to customers. “In taking important steps to do better by you, we are excited to announce that Suddenlink is becoming Optimum. Optimum is one of the largest connectivity providers in the U.S., delivering internet, TV and mobile services to millions of people and small businesses across the country.”
The Optimum brand was unveiled by Cablevision in the past decade. Cablevision mainly operated in the eastern U.S. Cablevision was purchased by Altice in 2016, which continued using the Optimum name.
At present, Suddenlink operates in 12 states: West Virginia, Kentucky, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas. In those states, Suddenlink’s internet network will be converted to a new 100% fiber-optic network. In addition, Optimum Mobile will be operated on the T-Mobile network, the company said.
“We’re building Optimum Fiber, a new 100% fiber internet network capable of delivering speeds up to 10 Gig. When combined with Optimum Mobile, now on the T-Mobile network, the leader in 5G coverage and speed, you’ll get the performance, speed and reliability you need, at home and on the go. Plus, as a customer you’ll now get the best value with exclusive savings on internet and mobile services,” the letter to customers says.
The company promises customers full transparency, easy-to-understand pricing and bills without surprises.
”We’re making sure that we’re there for you, whether that’s in-store or through 24/7 support online and over the phone. This year we’re excited to hire thousands of local employees across the country, open more than 70 retail stores and we’ve raised wages for our customer service teams. Simply put, this adds up to better service,” the letter says. “Bit by bit, we’re making big changes.”
The rebrand comes after the West Virginia Public Service Commission ordered Suddenlink Communications in February to pay $2.24 million and open an in-state call center after investigating its service quality.
The commission’s order held that Suddenlink “failed to provide safe, adequate and reliable service” to subscribers in West Virginia by intentionally reducing its maintenance work and maintenance budget, cutting back on full-time employees, changing how it communicated with subscribers and ignoring thousands of customer complaints.
The commission’s staff had previously testified that Suddenlink should pay for what it says are unacceptably bad customer service and unlawful franchise agreements in a case that the commission opened scrutinizing the company’s quality of service to about 190,000 subscribers in West Virginia.