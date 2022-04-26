Sports, theater, science and nature — no matter what interest a child has, chances are there is a summer camp for them. For COVID-19 precautions, check the camp websites. To submit a summer camp, email the details to acopley@hdmediallc.com.
WEEK OF MAY 29
Hometown Heroes, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, May 31-June 3, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Campers will meet some of our local heroes and learn how they keep us safe in the community. Campers will experience the importance of selflessness and the dedication it takes to become a hometown hero. Cost $140 members or $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2022/.
WEEK OF JUNE 5
Little Herd Volleyball Camp, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 6-10, Marshall University. For boys and girls ages 8-12. Each day is $30, and you have the option of choosing one to all five days. Lunch will not be provided, but a camp T-shirt will be given. Campers will learn the fundamentals of volleyball including passing, setting, hitting and serving while most importantly playing lots of games and having fun. Visit https://herdzone.com/sports/2019/2/26/volleyball-camps-html.aspx.
Under the Big Top, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 6-10, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Each day will be new circus-themed games and activities. Cost $140 members or $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2022/.
Wonders of Water, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 6-10, AD Lewis Center, Huntington. For grades 4-9. Lunch and snacks are included. Tuition paid by National Youth Science Foundation, but $25 registration fee required (which could be refunded). This camp will introduce topics such as water conservation, ocean currents, stream ecology, aquatic life, wetlands, green infrastructure and stormwater pollution. Young biologists will learn how to identify aquatic life, such as macroinvertebrates and fish, while conducting hands-on activities that connect them to the water across planet Earth. Each day will include field trips to local water sources. Leader educators will be Tomi Bergstrom, MU graduate and current WV Project WET coordinator, and Thomas Aluise, youth program coordinator of West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. Visit https://ssawv.com/cabell-county-registration/.
WEEK OF JUNE 12
Disney Adventures, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 13-17, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Explore the Disney universe and embrace your inner hero. Cost $140 members or $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2022/.
Thundering Herd Elite Prospect Softball Camp, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, June 14-15, Dot Hicks Field and Chris Cline Athletic Center. For grades 7-21. Cost, $250. The camp will include hitting drills, defensive techniques, pitching concepts and catching skills, used to prepare Marshall softball players as well as other college programs. Visit https://herdzone.com/sports/2021/4/14/softball-summer-2021-camps.aspx.
Minecraft Journey to Japan, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 13-17, Marshall University Science Building Room 207. For grades 4-9. Lunch and snacks are included. Tuition paid by National Youth Science Foundation, but $25 registration fee required (which could be refunded). Learn coding, geometry and world-building for Minecraft while immersed in Japanese language and culture. Leader educators will be Marshall Japanese Professor Dr. Zeli Rivas and Terry Dillman, science teacher at the STEM+M High School. Visit https://ssawv.com/cabell-county-registration/.
Forest Adventure Camp, 8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 13-17, 3600 Oakview Drive, Huntington. For ages 4-12. Cost, $165 (scholarships available). The camp combines English, math and science with the wonder of exploring the woods. The curriculum draws from Nature Play QLD (an Australian outdoor education curriculum) and thematic narrative expansions from local education pioneer Alicia Spears, who co-founded the STEM+M school in South Point, Ohio. Other weeks are June 20-24, June 27-July 1, July 11-15, July 18-22 and July 25-29. Visit http://www.forestadventurecoop.com.
Japanese Immersion Camp, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, June 14-17 and June 21-24, at Altizer Elementary. For third through sixth grade. Visit https://www.cabellschools.com/site/Default.aspx?PageID=290.
Wild West Day Camp for Boy Scouts, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 13-17 and July 18-22, Camp Arrowhead. For grades 1-5 (grade 1 students must be accompanied by an adult). Visit https://www.cabellschools.com/site/Default.aspx?PageID=290.
WEEK OF JUNE 19
Got Talent?, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 20-24, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Show off your different talents this week as we go for the win on being crazy! Minute to win it games, talent shows, and wacky races. Cost $140 members or $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2022/.
Piano Jump Start, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, June 20-24, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 8-12. Explore piano for complete beginners. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.
Rhythm Nation, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 20-24, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 9-13. Students will play hand drums, bucket drums, and other percussion instruments while learning about different musical styles. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.
Pirates, Parrots & Paradise, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, June 20-24, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 6-9. A week of pirate themed art projects. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.
Tribal Traditions, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 20-24, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 10-15. Students will create replicas of some indigenous art and other artwork cherishing some attributes of their native lands and customs. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.
TheatreWorks "The Page to the Stage," 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 20-24, Beech Street Christian Church, Life Center. For ages 8-16. Explore every area of theatre including acting/directing, costume design, set design and lighting design. Move a performance from the page to the stage via design. Cost, $150. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.
Middle School/High School Clay Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 20-24 and June 27-July 1, Huntington Museum of Art. Explore different clays, wheel throwing and hand building techniques and glazing experimentation. Cost for two-week camp, $320 members or $380 nonmembers. Visit https://www.hmoa.org/education/camps/.
Molecular Biology: Life at the Cellular Level, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 20-24, Marshall University Science Building Room 207. For grades 5-10. Lunch and snacks are included. Tuition paid by National Youth Science Foundation, but $25 registration fee required (which could be refunded). Work in a real laboratory investigating cells and the molecules found inside them. Do fun, hand-on experiments in Molecular Biology to learn how DNA, proteins and other molecules keep our cells working. This will be a great introduction to biomedical and health-related science. If you might be interested in becoming a doctor, vet or research scientist, this camp is for you. This class will be taught by Marshall Biological Sciences Professor (and mom) Dr. Wendy Trzyna. Visit https://ssawv.com/cabell-county-registration/.
Encanto Camp, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 20-24, 4th Avenue Arts. For grades kindergarten through fifth. Cost, $150. Watch the movie, then move into the dance studios. Visit https://www.4thavenuearts.org/summerschedule.
Maker Camp Huntington, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 20-24, RCBI, Huntington. For ages 9 to 16. Gain first-hand experience in 3D design and printing, computer coding, electronics, 2D design and laser cutting. Explore careers in manufacturing and learn about related technology. Cost, $180, which includes supplies, snacks, daily lunch and a manufacturer tour. Scholarships available. Visit https://www.rcbi.org/3d-printing-maker-camps-2022/.
Forest Adventure Camp, 8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 20-24, 3600 Oakview Drive, Huntington. For ages 4-12. Cost, $165 (scholarships available). The camp combines English, math and science with the wonder of exploring the woods. The curriculum draws from Nature Play QLD (an Australian outdoor education curriculum) and thematic narrative expansions from local education pioneer Alicia Spears, who co-founded the STEM+M school in South Point, Ohio. Other weeks are June 27-July 1, July 11-15, July 18-22 and July 25-29. Visit http://www.forestadventurecoop.com.
Japanese Immersion Camp, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, June 21-24, at Altizer Elementary. For third through sixth grade. Visit https://www.cabellschools.com/site/Default.aspx?PageID=290.
JUNE 21-JULY 14
Elementary Summer Learning Adventure, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, June 21-July 14, at Explorer Academy, South Side Elementary, Village of Barboursville Elementary and Central City Elementary. For kindergarten through fifth grade. Math, science, reading and hands-on activities. Visit https://www.cabellschools.com/site/Default.aspx?PageID=290.
Summer Driver Education Course, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, June 21-July 14, at Cabell Midland and Huntington high schools. Students will gain knowledge and skills they need to safely operate a motor vehicle. The course will equip students to make wise decisions as drivers, and will assist them in becoming responsible users of the highway transportation system. Valid learner’s permit required. Breakfast and lunch provided. Visit https://www.cabellschools.com/site/Default.aspx?PageID=290.
WEEK OF JUNE 26
Sports of all Sorts, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 27-July 1, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Campers will be introduced to the fundamentals of a variety of sports and learn how teamwork makes the dream work. Cost $140 members or $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2022/.
Cybersecurity, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 27-July 1, Marshall University Science Building Room 207. For grades 7-12. Lunch and snacks are included. Tuition paid by National Youth Science Foundation, but $25 registration fee required (which could be refunded). These camps have been designed by the Air Force’s Cyberpatriot program to teach beginner students the basics of cybersecurity. No prior cybersecurity knowledge is required. Visit https://ssawv.com/cabell-county-registration/.
Disney Princess Tea Party Camp, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 27-July 1, 4th Avenue Arts. For ages 3-6. Cost, $150. Dance, sing and play games with real life princesses. Visit https://www.4thavenuearts.org/summerschedule.
Forest Adventure Camp, 8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 27-July 1, 3600 Oakview Drive, Huntington. For ages 4-12. Cost, $165 (scholarships available). The camp combines English, math and science with the wonder of exploring the woods. The curriculum draws from Nature Play QLD (an Australian outdoor education curriculum) and thematic narrative expansions from local education pioneer Alicia Spears, who co-founded the STEM+M school in South Point, Ohio. Other weeks are July 11-15, July 18-22 and July 25-29. Visit http://www.forestadventurecoop.com.
The Science of Mystery STEM & Literacy, Wednesday-Friday, June 29-July 1, Huntington East Middle School. For middle school students. Embark on a journey of investigation to solve mysteries using scientific and mathematical modes while integrating evidence-seeking skills. From studying bugs, to flying drones, to analyzing evidence, students will collaborate and build new friendships. Breakfast and lunch are provided. Parents/guardians are responsible for transportation. Visit https://www.cabellschools.com/site/Default.aspx?PageID=290.
WEEK OF JULY 3
Hitters/Setters Volleyball Camp, Tuesday, July 5, Marshall University. Registration/check-in time begins at 8:30 a.m., while the camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon, and then 1-3 p.m. The cost is $100 and open to any and all entrants from between the ages of 13-18. Lunch will not be provided, but a camp T-shirt will be included. Campers will learn how to improve their skills and excel at hitting or setting. All players will be able to put into practice what they have learned with live opportunities. Visit https://herdzone.com/sports/2019/2/26/volleyball-camps-html.aspx.
Serving/Passing Volleyball Camp, Wednesday, July 6, Marshall University. Registration/check-in time begins at 8:30 a.m., while the camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon, and then 1-3 p.m. The cost is $100 and open to any and all entrants between the ages of 13-18. Lunch will not be provided, but a camp T-shirt will be included. Campers will focus on the most important parts of volleyball, developing and improving their ball control skills, or trying to learn something new. The clinic will cover passing and serve receive techniques while covering all aspects of serving. Visit https://herdzone.com/sports/2019/2/26/volleyball-camps-html.aspx.
All Skills Volleyball Camp, Thursday and Friday, July 7-8, Marshall University. Registration/check-in will be held on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Both days of camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon and then continue in the afternoon from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $225 and open to any and all entrants between the ages of 10-18. Lunch will not be provided, but a camp T-shirt will be included. This comprehensive camp focuses on pushing each camper to take their game to the next level with each skill. These skills will include serving, passing, attacking, defense, blocking and setting. Visit https://herdzone.com/sports/2019/2/26/volleyball-camps-html.aspx
Elite Volleyball Camp, from 9 a.m. to noon then 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10, Marshall Univesrity. The cost is $200 and is open to any and all entrants ages 13-18. Lunch will not be provided, but a camp T-shirt is included. This camp will include elite level drills and technical work while giving the athletes a firsthand look into a practice setting of a college program. Visit https://herdzone.com/sports/2019/2/26/volleyball-camps-html.aspx
One of the Herd, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, July 5-8, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Play some of most popular games enjoyed on campus. Cost $140 members or $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2022/.
CTE Summer Camp, 9-11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, July 5-8, Cabell County Career Technology Center. For grades fifth and sixth. Options include Carpentry, Collision Repair, Welding, Coding App & Game Design, Forensic Science, Hair Styling, Robotics, Culinary, Crime Scene Investigation, Aerospace, Graphic Design, HVAC, Electricity and Machine Trades. Free. Visit https://www.cabellschools.com/site/Default.aspx?PageID=290.
WEEK OF JULY 10
Team Volleyball Camp, Friday and Saturday, July 15-16, Marshall University. The camp will be a balance between team strategies and competition. It will prepare teams and coaches for the upcoming season. Teams will compete against other schools during pool play on the first day and an all-camp tournament play on the last day. The camp is open to Junior Varsity Teams at $85 per player, and Varsity Teams at $90 per player with an eight-player minimum. There will be a $55 deposit at the time of registration. There will be a $5 fee for spectators. If the coach is not able to attend, a coach will be provided at an extra cost. To register, email Marshallvolleyballcamps@gmail.com.
Holiday Madness, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 11-15, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Play holiday-themed games and learn through activities about the different holidays that we celebrate throughout the year. Cost $140 members or $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2022/.
Duet-O-Rama, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 11-15, First Baptist Church Ashland. For young pianists in method book levels 3-5. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.
Global Beats, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 11-15, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 5-8. Learn songs and dances from a different country or a specific continent. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.
Fables & Folk Tales, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 11-15, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 6-9. Spend the week in some of literature’s most loved stories of purpose while creating art reflective of our studies and journeys. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.
Mission: Outer Space, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 11-15, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 10-15. Travel to galaxies unknown and create images of sights unseen by most to bring back to your Earthly home. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.
Elementary Art Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 11-15, Huntington Museum of Art. For completed kindergarten through fifth grade. Explore painting, drawing, sculpture, mixed media and crafts. Divided into three age groups, K-1, 2nd-3rd, 4th-5th. Cost, $160 members or $190 nonmembers. Visit https://www.hmoa.org/education/camps/.
Pitter Patter Art Camp, 9-10:15 a.m. Monday-Friday, July 11-15, Huntington Museum of Art. For 18 months to age 3. Tactile and sensory experiences ignite toddlers’ imaginations. Parents and caregivers participate along with their kids as they move from station to station, exploring materials and tools for art making and play – and leaving the mess behind. Cost, $50 members or $80 nonmembers. Visit https://www.hmoa.org/education/camps/.
Paws, Scales, and Tails, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 11-15, Marshall University Science Building Room 207. For grades 4-9. Lunch and snacks are included. Tuition paid by National Youth Science Foundation, but $25 registration fee required (which could be refunded). Get a hands-on approach to learning about animals both in captivity, and in their natural environment. This learning environment will create a lifelong link and respect of nature and animals of all kinds. Great for kids who want to be vets or in conservation fields. Melanie Browning, Marshall University Biological Sciences Graduate student, will be the lead instructor. Visit https://ssawv.com/cabell-county-registration/.
Forest Adventure Camp, 8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 11-15, 3600 Oakview Drive, Huntington. For ages 4-12. Cost, $165 (scholarships available). The camp combines English, math and science with the wonder of exploring the woods. The curriculum draws from Nature Play QLD (an Australian outdoor education curriculum) and thematic narrative expansions from local education pioneer Alicia Spears, who co-founded the STEM+M school in South Point, Ohio. Other weeks are July 18-22 and July 25-29. Visit http://www.forestadventurecoop.com.
CTE Summer Camp, 9-11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 11-15, Cabell County Career Technology Center. For grades seventh and eighth. Options include Carpentry, Collision Repair, Welding, Coding App & Game Design, Forensic Science, Hair Styling, Robotics, Culinary, Crime Scene Investigation, Aerospace, Graphic Design, HVAC, Electricity and Machine Trades. Free. Visit https://www.cabellschools.com/site/Default.aspx?PageID=290.
WEEK OF JULY 17
Aqua Adventure, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 18-22, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Swimming, slip and slides, water balloons, and more. Cost $140 members or $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2022/.
Elementary Art Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 18-22, Huntington Museum of Art. For completed kindergarten through fifth grade. Explore painting, drawing, sculpture, mixed media and crafts. Divided into three age groups, K-1, 2nd-3rd, 4th-5th. Cost, $160 members or $190 nonmembers. Visit https://www.hmoa.org/education/camps/.
Young Explorers, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 18-22, Huntington Museum of Art. For ages 4-5. Art making, trail walks and gallery games capture youngsters’ imaginations and encourage self-expression. Parents may drop off their children for this half-day immersion in a museum experience. Cost, $80 members or $110 nonmembers. Visit https://www.hmoa.org/education/camps/.
LEGOs, Robotics, 3D Printing and Drones, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 18-22, Marshall University Science Building Room 207. For grades 6-10. Lunch and snacks are included. Tuition paid by National Youth Science Foundation, but $25 registration fee required (which could be refunded). Learn computer coding via LEGOs and robotics, including building robots and running robots through obstacle courses and other coding exercises. Participants will also learn to use 3D printers, including laser engraving (participants will be able to bring some custom printed material home). Weather permitting, participants will learn the basics of drone piloting and some of the applications of this new and exciting technology. Long time camp robotic coach and Ohio University student Jordan Holman will lead this camp. Visit https://ssawv.com/cabell-county-registration/.
Mad Scientist Camp, Monday-Friday, July 18-22, Marshall University Science Building Room 207. Grades kindergarten through second 9 a.m.-noon and grades third through sixth 1-4 p.m. Snack included. Cost, $145 (scholarships available). Wear a lab coat and safety googles and go science crazy from dissections to slime. Visit https://ssawv.com/cabell-county-registration/.
Witches & Wizards Summer Camp, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 18-22, 4th Avenue Arts. For grades 3 and up. Cost, $150. Campers will get sorted into houses, make their own wands at Olivander's, attend potions class, herbology, divinations, learn to duel magical beasts through wizard (stage combat) training and travel down Diagon Alley to a magical outdoor picnic with fresh Butterbeer. Hogwarts-themed robes are encouraged but not required. Visit https://www.4thavenuearts.org/summerschedule.
Forest Adventure Camp, 8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 18-22, 3600 Oakview Drive, Huntington. For ages 4-12. Cost, $165 (scholarships available). The camp combines English, math and science with the wonder of exploring the woods. The curriculum draws from Nature Play QLD (an Australian outdoor education curriculum) and thematic narrative expansions from local education pioneer Alicia Spears, who co-founded the STEM+M school in South Point, Ohio. Other weeks are July 25-29. Visit http://www.forestadventurecoop.com.
Wild West Day Camp for Boy Scouts, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 18-22, Camp Arrowhead. For grades 1-5 (grade 1 students must be accompanied by an adult). Visit https://www.cabellschools.com/site/Default.aspx?PageID=290.
WEEK OF JULY 24
Animal Planet, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 25-29, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Campers will learn about different animals through playing exciting games and creating animal art. Cost $140 members or $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2022/.
Steam Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 25-29, Huntington Museum of Art. For completed third through sixth grades. Science, technology, engineering, art and math merge in this fun and exploratory camp experience. A variety of activities will engage campers in all five STEAM disciplines and provide a week of fun-filled learning. Cost, $160 members or $190 nonmembers. Visit https://www.hmoa.org/education/camps/.
The Art of Reading and Writing, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 25-29, Huntington Museum of Art. For completed kindergarten through second grades. Students will experiment with the many ways in which reading connects us to the world. Using close examination of grade-level appropriate works of literature, small group writing workshops, and hands-on production of varied works combining creative writing and visual art, students will engage in ways to activate reading comprehension, foster stronger written communication skills and bolster creativity while collaborating with peers. Cost, $160 members or $190 nonmembers. Visit https://www.hmoa.org/education/camps/.
Junior Engineer LEGO Camp: Building Blocks & Brains, Monday-Friday, July 25-29, Marshall University Science Building Room 207. Grades kindergarten through second 9 a.m.-noon and grades third through sixth 1-4 p.m. Snack included. Cost, $145 (scholarships available). Build structures, design LEGO art and make simple machines that really work, using gears, levers, pulleys and motors while building confidence, fine motor skills and having fun. Open play, colors and creativity and daily building challenges. Visit https://ssawv.com/cabell-county-registration/.
Forest Adventure Camp, 8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 25-29, 3600 Oakview Drive, Huntington. For ages 4-12. Cost, $165 (scholarships available). The camp combines English, math and science with the wonder of exploring the woods. The curriculum draws from Nature Play QLD (an Australian outdoor education curriculum) and thematic narrative expansions from local education pioneer Alicia Spears, who co-founded the STEM+M school in South Point, Ohio. Visit http://www.forestadventurecoop.com.
WEEK OF JULY 31
Adventure Week, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 1-5, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Explore new ways to enjoy the beautiful planet that we call home. Cost $140 members or $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2022/.
Nature Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 1-5, Huntington Museum of Art. For completed third through sixth grades. Campers hiking along the Museum’s natural woodland trails will delight in their discoveries. Nature-related activities take place in the Museum’s studio spaces during the hot afternoons – building bird feeders, designing hiking sticks and more. Cost, $160 members or $190 nonmembers. Visit https://www.hmoa.org/education/camps/.
The Art of Reading and Writing, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 1-5, Huntington Museum of Art. For completed third through fifth grades. Students will experiment with the many ways in which reading connects us to the world. Using close examination of grade-level appropriate works of literature, small group writing workshops, and hands-on production of varied works combining creative writing and visual art, students will engage in ways to activate reading comprehension, foster stronger written communication skills and bolster creativity while collaborating with peers. Cost, $160 members or $190 nonmembers. Visit https://www.hmoa.org/education/camps/.
Summer Dance Intensive, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 1-5, 4th Avenue Arts. For ages 8-18. Cost, $300. Trainees will receive building blocks that enhance their academic, technical, and professional ways of working within the dance and performing arts world. Daily classes include Ballet, Modern, Jazz, Hip Hop, Improvisation, Choreography, Dance Theatre, Audition Techniques, Pointe, Pilates for Dancers, Yoga, Costuming, Stage Production and more. Visit https://www.4thavenuearts.org/summerschedule.
Sixth-Grade Climb Institute, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Aug. 3-5, every Cabell County middle school. Incoming sixth-grade students will learn layout of their school while rotating through core and elective courses. Transportation, breakfast & lunch will be provided. Visit https://www.cabellschools.com/site/Default.aspx?PageID=290.
Ninth-Grade Climb Institute, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Aug. 3-5, Cabell Midland and Huntington high schools. Students will be introduced to core courses, engage in commonly used strategies and activities, engage in team-based activities that help introduce the Ninth Grade Academy framework and expected behaviors and services. They will also learn about sports, clubs and extracurricular opportunities. Students who attend this institute will receive a MacBook Air. Transportation, breakfast and lunch will be provided. Visit https://www.cabellschools.com/site/Default.aspx?PageID=290.
WEEK OF AUG. 7
Farewell to Summer, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 8-12, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Playing the campers' favorite games. Cost $140 members or $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2022/.