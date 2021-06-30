Catapults, lemonade stands, podcasts and more are all in the works at all over Wayne County schools this summer as part of the Summer Exploration Program which is giving students a chance to make up lost learning time while having fun with hands on projects.
In the first year of its implementation, each school has taken different approaches for the Summer Exploration Program to make up for time lost during the COVID-19 pandemic while also keeping kids interested.
“We want kids to want to come here,” Fort Gay PreK-8 Principal Sherri Brewer said. “Of course we want to continue education because that’s the most important part but we want them to learn while they are having fun or have fun maybe not even realizing that they are learning because sometimes that sticks longer.”
Some schools have decided to give their programs themes and are connecting different classes with projects that implement English and Math courses. Other schools have overall themes but let the teachers decide what aspect of the theme they will follow.
Fort Gay PreK-8 is traveling back in time to learn about the medieval period, according to Brewer. Students are making catapults and castles to take over each other’s villages. While using math skills to build, they are also working on writing a play to implement English and writing skills.
Brewer said by the end of the program, the school hopes to put on a full play with costumes, decorations and performers on a stage.
Wayne Elementary School has dipped into the world of business by having their students create a lemonade stand, expected to be up and running July 1 on the school sidewalk.
Wayne Principal Melissa Maynard said students will be making everything themselves, from posters, to the stand and even the lemonade.
“They get to learn about marketing and use their vocabulary and language skills to make the signs for the stand,” she said. “And then they get to actually make the lemonade so they’ll have to find the right amount of ingredients to make the perfect lemonade.”
Maynard said they will be making a lot of lemonade and anyone is welcome to come support the kids. The money raised will be used for a special event for the students before the program ends in July.
Buffalo Middle School has decided to focus on overall wellbeing and is dividing the weeks into different aspects of health.
Students are learning about both mental and physical well-being, with the school’s instructors getting creative in how they teach.
The students are staying active with yoga classes, recreation center visits, roller skating and more while taking down time to learn about emotions and how to identify and cope with them.
According to the staff, they wanted to make sure students knew how to take care of themselves, especially after the tough year many of the students have had because of the pandemic.
“With the pandemic, we decided we wanted to do something that was relevant for the kids,” Summer Program Teacher Jesse Shilot said. “Physical health is always relevant but we wanted to talk about mental health, too and make sure they know how to deal with their feelings.”
High schools have implemented credit recovery opportunities, and also letting students get some fun in.
Tolsia High School’s site coordinator James Wells said the school chose to offer some combined classes so students could use different skills in one classroom.
An example of this is found in a combined English, music and broadcasting class where students are in the process of making a podcast episode based on an urban legend.
Wells said while these classes are not the same as a student repeating traditional classwork and tests, the school’s administrators will look at participation and completion of projects when the summer program concludes to determine if a student has to repeat a course or not.
Tolsia is also offering students the chance to take trade classes such as welding and printing to receive more practice in skills of interest.
Wells said since each school is able to make its own program and either separate them or combine them as they choose, students are receiving a variety of educational tools while enjoying time seeing their friends.
“Yes we want to make up for lost learning time but another big aspect of these programs is letting these kids see their teachers and friends,” he said. “Some people have been held up in their homes, and we’ve been out more recently but before that, some were held up in their homes for almost a year. So hopefully this re-socializes the kids.”