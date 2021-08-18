A concerned local resident believes a teacher in the Wayne County Schools district should be reprimanded following a summer reading assignment for students entering the 10th grade.
Robert Fisher approached the board during the Aug. 10 meeting to discuss the assignment of “Flowertown” to Wayne High School students for summer reading, which he and allegedly many others have deemed inappropriate for students.
The book was removed from the required reading list prior to the Aug. 10 meeting, however, Fisher said he is curious how the book made the list in the first place.
“Flowertown,” written by S.G. Redling, of Huntington, is summarized as a fiction novel set in a town with dwindling infrastructure after a chemical spill where conspiracies may not be so far fetched.
While the story follows characters trying to figure out what is happening to their town, the book is filled with what Fisher says is inappropriate language and sexual content.
Fisher said because of the content, he believes the teacher should be questioned about the reasoning for assigning the book.
“If this is not appropriate, then you have an obligation in my opinion to call the teacher who made this prescribed reading up here to answer some questions,” Fisher said.
“The main one being, what is the redeeming social value to be had from 10th grade students reading this book — and could you not find another book with each of those same life lessons without all of the smut and crap that’s in this?”
Fisher said he thinks it is important for the community to know if any of the board members approved the assigned book because when the county votes on school board members in the future, constituents can decide to replace them if they see fit after the situtation.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the board is reviewing the matter by examining policies at the schools to determine how the books are chosen and any checks and balances in place to ensure the situation does not happen again.
While Alexander said if the teacher who assigned the book does face reprimand, it will not be released to the public unless the teacher faces suspension or termination of employment.
No action has been taken yet, he said.
Alexander said while the board will start reviewing policies of summer reading assignments at Wayne High School, they will then move further out to address policies at all schools.
In other business, board members briefly discussed masks in schools, construction projects throughout the county and vaccine policies with standard school vaccinations.
Wearing masks will continue to be a recommendation and not requirement for the district as of now, Alexander said, but since Wayne County had been in the red on the West Virginia COVID-19 metrics map for three days at the time of the meeting, it is possible students and staff will be starting off the year wearing masks.
As of Wayne County News press time Tuesday, Wayne County has been in the red since Aug. 6, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert metrics map.
The schools have many construction projects in the works ranging from paint jobs and window replacements to new concrete slabs and other landscaping projects.
Alexander said Dunlow Elementary School, which suffered water damage during the March flooding, has received tile replacements and other repairs and beautification projects to prepare for the new school year.
Originally expected to be completed early in the summer, the school is expected to be completely repaired before students return Aug. 19.
The board also discussed vaccine policies regarding a grace period that is longer available for students who need to receive standard vaccines before starting school.
Through West Virginia Code 16-3-4 indicates that students have to have all required immunizations before the start of school where there used to be a 90-day grace period. If students do not have the immunizations, they will not be permitted to be in school.
A list of required vaccinations can be found on the Wayne County schools website.
The next Wayne County Board of Education meeting is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Board of Education building in Wayne.