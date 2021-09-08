A program focused on teaching high schoolers entrepreneurship skills has started at Spring Valley High School, making it one of only four schools in the state to be testing out the new program.
The Simulated Workplace Entrepreneurship Pathway program kicked off with the 2021-22 school year and lead teacher Candice Ward said it is an opportunity for students to gain business skills before graduating high school.
“It’s to teach them what it would be like to have that simulated workplace or an entrepreneurship path; if they wanted to operate their own business, if they wanted to pitch a new product, anything in the business realm,” Ward said.
“As the course develops and grows through the different classes, they’ll be creating and designing their own ideas and we’ll be doing mockups in the store.”
Spring Valley has a school store located next to the cafeteria that currently sells different school spirit apparel, supplies and snacks. Later in the year, Ward said she hopes to have students creating their own products to sell.
With about 20 students enrolled in the course this year, Ward said they have been enjoying the new experiences. Having the store in school has allowed them to already practice marketing, sales and inventory skills during the class.
Whether students want to run their own business or just have some business skills after graduating high school, Ward said the program can be beneficial for a variety of students.
“It’s a fabulous program for any student that is business-minded,” she said. “It’s a lot of hands-on, not just sitting in the classroom, but working in that simulated workspace with a lot of life skills that are good for them.”
The other schools piloting the Pathway program are Mingo Central High School, Randolph County Technical Center, Spring Valley High School and Wheeling Park High School.
The program is a result of the partnership between Marshall University’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation, the EdVenture Group, the West Virginia Department of Education and the West Virginia University John Chambers College of Business and Economics.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.