Two high schools in Wayne County hit the Tri-state Saturday night to enjoy photos, food and friends with prom events.
Spring Valley High School kicked off the evening with a school-organized Promenade at Ritter Park amphitheater, then gathered for a parent-organized prom dance at The Venue Out Wayne, a wedding and special event venue.
Wayne High School also kicked off the night with photos at Ritter Park, then followed by dancing the night away in an airport hanger located at Huntington Tri-State Airport.
Tolsia High School prom festivities took place on May 5.