Sweet Street owner Cheryl Maynard locked the bakery’s doors for the last time Monday evening after spending Valentine’s Day as her last day in business passing out sweets to customers.
The bakery, open since 2016, has had two storefronts in its five years, including on U.S. 152 behind Girlfriends and Sister Chics and most recently in the same plaza as Lavalette Foodfair.
Maynard announced the closing a few weeks ago and said she chose to go out “with a bang” on the holiday.
“Sadly, I am closing Sweet Street. As you already know, since COVID-19 hit 2 years ago, it’s been very difficult on small businesses such as mine,” Maynard said in the announcement. “With inflation, product availability, etc. it’s no longer profitable to keep our doors open. I hate it so much, it was my dream.”
Maynard continued to say she will miss her family, constructed of all her customers over the years.
“Many of you have become friends, more like family to Les and I and we’ll miss you the most! Thank you for supporting us, especially over the last couple of years! I refuse to say goodbye, but rather, see you later!”
The shop has become a staple in Wayne County for baked goods, ice cream, special occasion cakes and more since opening.
Many customers were shocked and sad to see the news of the closing.
“I did not know Cheryl (or Les) before Sweet Street, but I can say I have gained a friend. She is absolutely amazing. She is so caring and will do anything for anyone and was a true asset to our community,” said Mary Cazad of the Lavalette Fire Department. “She has donated cakes to our fire department and to Christmas dinner and gift cards for us to raffle for fundraisers.
“When Baker’s Towing started doing fireworks on the 4th of July at the Lavalette Fire Department, Cheryl started staying open late at Sweet Street. It just made it more of a community event for our little town. Many of the employees of the LVFD enjoyed going over there for a sweet snack or even lunch on the days she offered meals. Sweet Street and Cheryl & Les will be greatly missed! I hope how soon they can make a comeback.”
Cazad said she remembers one day when she and her husband stopped in the shop to get some Strawberry Dream Clouds, which are her husband’s favorite, and Cheryl sent Les to Foodfair to get more strawberries just so she could make him some.
Others shared times of graciousness from the shop owners.
Casey Moore said she stopped what she was doing once and made her uncle Bill Holland a special treat for his birthday.
“Once our Uncle Bill couldn’t get out to her shop anymore due to his Parkinson’s, I stopped in to pick up something special for his birthday. I asked if she had any fudge because it was his favorite, and she didn’t but stopped what she was doing and whipped some up for him in a matter of minutes,” Moore said. “That alone kept me coming back! She will be missed. They encompassed everything good that is small, community business!”
Bill’s wife, Rhonda, shared the same love for the shop, saying that owners Cheryl and Les were wonderful to her husband.
Many had family traditions that included Sweet Street.
Caylin France said she, her husband Anthony and daughter Aubree used to frequent the shop for ice cream and Anthony’s favorite cookies before he died a few months ago.
“When he passed away, they sent an entire thing of these cookies to us, and all of his family got to try his favorite cookie,” France said. “That meant the world to us. Many family trips and special memories there. We will miss it so much!”
Bakeries often play a huge part in special events, and Sweet Street was known for wedding and special event cakes.
Miranda Thompson said Sweet Street played a huge part in her life events.
”I first met Cheryl at our cake testing meeting for our wedding cake over 10 years ago. She has been through all of my milestones in life with me ... she made our wedding cake, all three of our girls’ baby shower cakes and birthday cakes,” Thompson said. “She has so much talent and always took time to make everything perfect and personal.”
Speaking of graciousness and talent, Catherine Kinsey said Cheryl’s talents will all be missed.
“Many years ago before she even opened Sweet Street, Cheryl would make these wonderful lemon cookies for me to take to Michigan to my Mom. Mom was probably in her 90s then, and she loved Cheryl’s cookies,” Kinsey said. “I also gave her my grandmother’s White House cookbook, which she displayed in her shop, and wrote a poem for her, which also hangs in her shop. Such a talent this girl has — from sewing to decorating and, of course, cooking/baking … this one is truly one of a kind.”
Some customer favorites from Sweet Street over the years include cream horns, Grandma’s Pie, cookies, special event cakes, Strawberry Dream Clouds, Buckeye brownies, coconut cream pie and more.
While the sweet treats were good to eat, the lady behind the mixer and the friendly face of her husband helped the shop stand out.
”She was always ready with a kind word and a prayer if you need it,” Valerie Blankenship said. “I will miss Sweet Street, but I know whatever path they choose next it will be a great one.”
Kelli Chadwick Arnold said at the end of the day, everyone can just be proud of the accomplishments of the shop.
“I’m so very proud of her,” Arnold said. “That shop was her dream, and she saw it through!”
Maynard said she hopes this isn’t a last goodbye, just a see you later.