WAYNE — The 2021 Summer Reading Program at Wayne Public Library is set to begin this month with some changes to the program.
The program, themed “Tails and Tales” at the Wayne Public Library will run through the month of July and feature both live and virtual programs this year.
The majority of the live programs will take place, weather permitting, on Thursdays beginning at 1 p.m. at the Wayne Park, located on Kenova Avenue beside the Little League Baseball field.
There will also be activities and fun things posted on social media to do each day the library is open.
There will also be “Take ‘N’ Make packets and ‘Make ‘N’ Take Fun” activities.
Kids can also check out books to be entered to win weekly prizes.
The schedule for live activities is as follows:
- July 6: Kick-off program (Wayne Park)
- July 8: Tabor Acres (Wayne Park)
- July 13: Fire Truck fun (Wayne Park — expect to get wet)
- July 15: Zoo Animal Fun with the Cox family
- July 20: TBA program (Wayne Park)
- July 22: Fun Games at Wayne Park
- July 27: Fun activitites at Wayne Park
- July 29: Balloon Fun with Garry Booth (Wayne Park)
To sign up for the program or for any other library related questions, call 304-272-3756.
The Wayne Public Library is open Monday — Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.