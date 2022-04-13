As tax season ramps up, each taxpayer has the opportunity to donate a portion of their refund to The West Virginia Children’s Trust Fund, a grant-making organization that funds critical services in counties across the state that benefit the well-being of children in need.
The focus of the program is happy, healthy childhoods, as they are considered an essential building block for community and economic development.
The programs funded increase public engagement in preventing child abuse and neglect and develop and expand effective services that prevent or reduce child maltreatment in West Virginia.
In Cabell County, that organization is the Cabell County Partners in Prevention, which conducts a number of activities throughout the year that benefit children in need.
In May, the organization will be hosting the Cabell County Safe Baby Shower for new and expectant mothers, and later in the year will be hosting its annual Girl Power Event, which provides wellness resources to middle school girls throughout the county.
The West Virginia Children’s Trust Fund (WVCTF) was established in 1990 by the West Virginia State Legislature to provide financial support for child abuse and neglect prevention organizations across the state.
Since its creation, the WVCTF has raised $500,000 or more for innovative community programs and services that help children grow up free from abuse and neglect.
TEAM for West Virginia Children is one of those organizations.
Over the past three years, the team has worked to re-invigorate the marketing materials for WVCTF and TEAM. The organization has helped redesign web pages, printed materials, letters signed by the Governor, printed packets for tax preparers and partner organizations, and digital campaigns.
Another focus has been giving new heart to these initiatives’ communications by telling stories of children and families who have been impacted by the services that TEAM is able to provide because of the Children’s Trust Fund.