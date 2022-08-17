Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Wayne County Schools will enter the 2022-23 school year with roughly 30 vacant positions, which is near normal numbers the superintendent said.

“I think when all is said and done, I counted it out and I think it’s just 28 positions that we’re sitting with that are vacant at the current time,” Superintendent Todd Alexander said. “And that’s right about where we normally are this time of year.”

