WAYNE — Wayne County Schools will enter the 2022-23 school year with roughly 30 vacant positions, which is near normal numbers the superintendent said.
“I think when all is said and done, I counted it out and I think it’s just 28 positions that we’re sitting with that are vacant at the current time,” Superintendent Todd Alexander said. “And that’s right about where we normally are this time of year.”
Alexander presented the Wayne County Board of Education with a list of vacancies during the Aug. 9 board meeting.
Though the list presented had more than 30 positions listed as vacant, Alexander said some of the positions just became open and there had not yet been time to look at applicants.
Five positions on the list are set to have personnel approved during the next regularly scheduled board meeting, too.
In other business:
Alexander said designs for the Wayne Middle School Major Improvement Project are underway. The project will focus on creating a safe schools entrance. Construction is not expected to start until summer 2023.
The Wayne Bus Garage renovations faced slight delays due to various spouts of significant rain. The project will allow 90-passenger buses to fully fit in the facility and will add undercarriage washing bays. Alexander said the project is currently predicted to be complete around Sept. 15.
The next regularly schedule Board of Education meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.