HUNTINGTON — Local artists performed while sharing stories at Marshall’s fourth annual TEDxMarshallU event Saturday, covering race, religion, Appalachian roots and the process of creating art through this year’s theme of “Stories That Change Us.”
The event, organized by students, faculty and staff, was available in person and virtually in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center.
The hosts — Matt James, assistant dean of Student Affairs at Marshall, and Ralph Mays, a student who helped organize the event — discussed how important it was for the event to include storytellers who are people of color and from the Appalachian region.
“When you grow up in West Virginia and you look like me, you have some explaining to do,” Aryana Misaghi, a Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine student, said as she talked about her experience knocking on doors to talk about her faith as a Persian kid in Appalachia.
Brook Watts, an award-winning performing artist and Marshall student, performed an original dance number titled “The Light that Never Fails,” which was dedicated to her mother, who has been battling cancer for over 10 years.
Watts wore a scarf on her head to symbolize her mother’s experience and danced to a composition made by Mark Zanter, Marshall coordinator of music theory and composition.
Artist Danny McGinnist Jr. spoke about how he was able to communicate through artwork with a speech impediment at a young age.
“I think it’s funny that I’m here speaking today, because as a child, I struggled with speech and reading,” McGinnist said. “I felt like an outcast in school because during recess, I’d be the only student in sight practicing my speech and pronunciation. A speech impediment made me a quiet kid.”
The speech impediment also caused him to doodle in his notepad.
“I began to realize the more that I create in my notepad, the more that other kids start to gravitate toward me … art became my chosen language until this day, and is the language I feel most comfortable and proficient speaking.”
Issac “Shelem” Fadiga showed how his work as an engineer and love for puzzle-making is similar to the process of making music. Shelem visually showed how he made his popular song “Suga Wata” with his keyboard and the process of picking one word and developing a song.
“I truly believe that logical and creative thinking are not that different from each other,” Shelem said. “And once we apply that mentality, the possibilities of what we can accomplish are endless.”
Other community members and artists from the area also spoke on the “Stories That Change Us” theme.
Basketball coach and motivational speaker Jessica Kern Huff talked about balancing work in chaos — how she stepped down from a position as a college basketball coach to work more on her family and health.
The McElroy brothers — Justin, Travis and Griffin, popular podcasters and authors — were also featured in a 15-minute interview conducted by Angel Wallace, a Marshall student who helped organize the event. The brothers talked about how it feels to be Appalachian storytellers with a worldwide influence.
Former Marshall history professor David Trowbridge talked about his experience creating and developing Clio, a website and mobile application that connects people to nearby history and culture, while Dan Hollis, an award-winning Marshall professor and journalist, was the first speaker at the event.
Courtney Andrews discussed her journey of seeing a version of herself in sports journalism before her position with ESPN and how it helps others who want to be in the field — a concept she refers to as “if you can see them, you can be them.”