LAVALETTE, W.Va. — A teenager died in a house fire last Wednesday in Wayne County.
The victim was identified as Marvin Collins, an eighth-grader at Wayne Middle School. Dispatch received a call about a house fire in the 1100 block of Falls Branch Road at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Lavalette and Wayne volunteer fire departments responded.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire but could not be reached by press time Tuesday for an update.
Wayne County School District released the following statement:
“Wayne County Schools is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our students. In many ways, our school community becomes a second family, and the Wayne Middle School family is hurting today.
The district is providing additional counseling support for WMS faculty and students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and the Wayne Middle School community during this difficult time.”
A GoFundMe was started for the family by family friend Justin Clagg asking for help covering funeral costs.
In the fundraiser description, Clagg stated any extra money would go towards medical costs for medical care administered to Marvin Collins’ father Joe Collins, who suffered severe smoke inhalation, a heart attack and burns. Extra funds could also go towards replacing items lost in the fire, the fundraiser description states.