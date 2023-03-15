Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Lavalette firefighters were on scene of a fully involved house fire Wednesday evening in Lavalette near Beech Fork Marina.

 Submitted photo

LAVALETTE, W.Va. — A teenager died in a house fire last Wednesday in Wayne County.

The victim was identified as Marvin Collins, an eighth-grader at Wayne Middle School. Dispatch received a call about a house fire in the 1100 block of Falls Branch Road at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Lavalette and Wayne volunteer fire departments responded.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

