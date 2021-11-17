BARBOURSVILLE — This year, the cost of Thanksgiving dinner could be at a record high due to increased food prices and fears of a turkey shortage.
“I would suggest that you go out and get all the items you need for Thanksgiving now,” said Tim Forth, owner of Tower Food Fair at Barboursville and 17 other Food Fair stores in the region.
That’s exactly what Phyliss Pinson of Barboursville was doing last week.
“I have lots of family coming over for Thanksgiving this year, so I thought the best thing for me to do what to get an early start on it,” she said.
Food prices are up 3.7% this year, while the 20-year average is about 2.4%, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
In 2020, the average cost of preparing a basic Thanksgiving dinner was around $47 for 10 people, according to the bureau, but this year it’s expected to cost at least 5% more.
“Groceries as a whole are up around 5% to 6% in this region,” Forth said.
That includes cranberries, baked goods, yams and other Thanksgiving holiday favorites that are increasing in price because of supply chain issues that are causing some shipping delays, which means fewer items and increased prices.
“Certain items are more than that, while other items haven’t raised at all,” he said.
To add to the Thanksgiving holiday woes is a nationwide turkey shortage. The United States Department of Agriculture reports the production of fresh turkeys is down 1.4% this year. According to market research firm IRI, by the end of October, turkeys were 60% out of stock.
“There is a turkey shortage,” Forth said. “There is no question about that. The turkey processors are having similar problems that the beef processors are having with COVID protocol issues and labor shortage problems. They just can’t get enough of them processed.”
Also, corn that is used to feed turkeys is more expensive, and that’s causing an increase in the cost of turkeys, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
“Turkey farmers are wondering if they can get them to the market in time for the holidays as well,” Forth said. “It’s one problem cascading over another causing a lot of this. Then distribution issues with trucking and all that is a whole other large issue.”
IRI also reports that cranberry sauce is 20% out of stock and yams and sweet potatoes are a quarter out of stock.
Many baked goods also are being affected by ongoing shipping delays, which mean fewer items are getting to store shelves and driving up prices even more.
“It’s like a perfect storm of COVID-related issues causing all of this,” Forth said. “We are trying to come out of an economy that was closed down and with all the supply chain issues, increased costs and a huge increase in demand, this is what happens with prices.”
The good news is that Forth said Tower Food Fair has plenty of turkeys and plenty of the other Thanksgiving dinner items sought by customers.
“Our warehouse on Hal Greer Boulevard has always been our best source in being competitive with the large national grocery stores around us,” Forth said.
Forth said when the pandemic first started, his stores in the Tri-State region were some of the few grocery stores that had fully stocked shelves.
“It’s because we have a local distribution center here in town. It gives us a big advantage over these big guys that do not have a distribution center in West Virginia,” he said. “I can stock up at our local warehouse and get products to the stores faster. Our suppliers have been great, plus I like to think that my team just works a little harder. When the others run of out of stock on items, whether it is turkeys or whatever it is, this is where they come and we want to be ready for them.”