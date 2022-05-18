WAYNE — A virtual education option will be available to Wayne County students, but the superintendent said it may be different from the current set up depending on enrollment.
During the May 11 Wayne County Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Todd Alexander told the board virtual education will be available to students, but he hopes to transition to have more students participating in classes at the same time as their in-person peers.
“What we want to do next year is we want to ensure that we have synchronous classes available, and what I mean by synchronous is having teachers and students on the computer at the same time and the kids are participating in live instruction,” Alexander said. “It’s over the computer but they’re participating with the teacher in the instruction, it’s not recordings.”
Those interested in registering for virtual school at the Wayne County Schools website, and the deadline to register in June 3.
For the 2021-22 school year, students were required to attend 90% of their virtual classes and maintain a 2.0 grade point average. Alexander said these standards will still be expected of students.
Students will be monitored and reviewed during each six-week grading period, and students who have no met the attendance and grade requirements will be asked to return to in-person instruction.
Alexander said if the board needed more time to determine the best way to have virtual classes the same time as in-person classes, they could use an educational online program Edmentum for one year while developing the program.
In other business:
Tolsia High School student Ella Hatfield was recognized by the board as the national essay contest winner for the Fourth Brigade of JROTC Program. Hatfield won the essay contest in 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had not yet been recognized yet, Alexander said.
Many students were also highlighted at the board meeting for recent achievements. Students who were West Virginia Golden Horseshoe winners, State Social Studies Fair winners and students who have completed advanced placement courses, college courses or CTE programs were recognized.
The board will review and approve the 2022-23 projected budget at the next regularly scheduled meeting.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at the Board of Education Office.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.