For the first eighty years of Wayne County’s history, a common topic of discussion was whether to keep the courthouse and county seat in Wayne or move it to another locale in the county. When first established in 1842, the courthouse was built near the forks of Twelve Pole in a central location within the county at the present site of Wayne, and it has remained there ever since. Nonetheless, its position has not always been peaceful. As early as 1849, people on the Tug Fork tried to have the county seat moved to Fort Gay, but the effort failed.
During the Civil War, the court and records were briefly moved to Ceredo and held in temporary facilities under the supervision of Union officials. When the war ended, they were returned to the courthouse at Wayne.
In the 1890s, when coal and timber development began in earnest within the county, the first serious talk about permanently moving the county seat and courthouse to Ceredo began. People in northern Wayne County argued that having the courthouse there would provide easier access since the railroad passed through the town. The tension grew so heated that, by 1896, residents in southern Wayne County began trying to secede and form a new county with Dunlow as the county seat. There was even talk of re-attaching northern Wayne County to Cabell. In the midst of this, a new courthouse was being built on the hill in Wayne. None of these strange scenarios occurred, and the conflict died down for the next decade. The courthouse was completed and served the county for the next two decades
In the summer of 1905, the conflict boiled over again when the Wayne County Commission developed plans to build a new jail in Wayne. The people in Ceredo and Kenova felt the time was right to have the jail and a new courthouse built in one of their towns instead of adding further development in Wayne. As the tension grew, a fire erupted in the business district of Wayne, destroying at least eight buildings and causing $100,000 in damage. Many thought someone from northern Wayne County had set the blaze with the intention of burning the courthouse. A few weeks later, additional fires were set in two more buildings in Wayne. Finally, an election was held in February of 1906 to allow the people of Wayne County to vote on whether to keep the county seat in Wayne or move it to Ceredo. They voted 2,563 to 1,150 to keep it in Wayne. The matter was settled for the time being, but it would eventually raise its head again.
Fifteen years later, in the summer of 1921, a group of men from Kenova filed a petition to move the county seat and courthouse from Wayne to Kenova. The process to hold another election was enacted and scheduled for September of 1921. This time, a supermajority of 3/5 was required to move the county seat. When the votes were tallied, Kenova received more votes but not the necessary 3/5. Despite the weak victory for Wayne, the fight was not over.
A few weeks later on October 2, 1921, a fire was discovered in the second floor of the courthouse in Wayne at about 3:00 am. The flames had already spread too far to be stopped, and before long, the building was engulfed. It spread so quickly that the authorities believed an accelerant had been used. A bloodhound was brought in to search for any tracks and followed a trail down the hill to the railroad. The courthouse that had stood since 1897 was a shelled-out ruin. Soon afterward, temporary offices were found for county business, and the court was held in what is now called the Urling Building which had just recently been built.
The county commission immediately went to work drawing up plans to build a new courthouse on the same spot as the destroyed one, but the people from Kenova decided the time was right to make another attempt to move the county seat to Kenova. They argued that, since a new building had to be built anyway, it may as well be built in Kenova. Two political factions quickly developed in the county and took in people from both the Democratic and Republican Parties. They were the “Removalists” and “Anti-Removalists.” Another election was planned for April of 1922 to allow the citizens to vote once again on the location of the county seat, and town hall meetings were held in Wayne and Kenova to drum up support. When the votes were tallied, Kenova once again received more votes but not the necessary 3/5. They fell just 477 votes short of getting the courthouse.
That summer, the county commission began the process of awarding contracts for the erection of a new courthouse in Wayne, the current structure, while the Removalists began efforts to hold another election. This time, it would be held in conjunction with the general election in November of 1922. A backroom political deal was brokered to keep the courthouse in Wayne, however. The local Democratic and Republican political machines agreed to elect two Republican members to the House of Delegates from Wayne County if the Republican Party would guarantee its votes to keep the courthouse in Wayne. When the votes were tallied, this is exactly what happened. Kenova once again got more votes than Wayne, but not the required supermajority. The town of Wayne would remain the county seat and keep the courthouse as it does today. The county also elected two Republicans to represent Wayne County in the House of Delegates, thus upholding the other end of the deal.
With the Removalist defeated, construction went ahead on the new courthouse, the building that currently adorns the town square in Wayne today. The first time the courthouse bell rang was in August of 1923 to mark the death of President Warren Harding. It chimed fifty-seven times to mark Harding’s age.
By March of 1924, the new courthouse was completed and continues to serve the people of Wayne County ninety-seven years later. The Removalists would strike once again that fall with another election, but Kenova lost ground that time in the voting. The voters kept the courthouse on the hill in Wayne as it is today in 2021.