Less than two years after opening a small business focused on connecting local producers and creators to consumers, Twelvepole Trading Post owners Lacy and Park Ferguson are excited to see what the future holds for a second location, The Outpost.
Located at 312 Hall St., or the Urlings Building, The Outpost is currently operating as a small café where community members can grab a bite to eat between 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Lacy said while expanding Twelvepole so quickly was not originally part of the business plan, she is optimistic about the newest addition.
“None of this was part of the plan,” Lacy said. “Honestly every step that we’ve made in this business has been an organic transition, so it’s been the absolute best fit for what we want to do next. We try to make decisions steadily and slowly, not you know, jump into anything that we and our team can’t manage. So it’s been really cool to just watch it grow and dream about where it could go next.”
Currently, Lacy recommends that people call ahead when planning to place an order to be picked up at The Outpost to ensure enough food is prepared and transported from the Twelvepole location on U.S. 152.
Menus can be found on the Twelvepole Trading Post Facebook page.
In the future, Lacy said the top of the hill location is expected to have a fully functioning kitchen so food can be made on site, though early orders will still be appreciated. More product coolers are also expected to be placed in The Outpost so customers have more on-site options, she said.
Compared to Twelvepole Trading Post, Lacy said she likes how the new addition to the business has room for a dining area to get customer feedback.
“I think seeing people eating on site is really cool. Getting customer feedback like immediately from the food that we make has been really great,” she said. “We get all kinds of positive comments and responses through our point of sales system or on Facebook. People really love our food, but it’s cool to observe it in person.”
Lacy said the new location is also great for people who typically walk through town, as it is more accessible than the U.S. 152 location.
Since staff are working on finishing the new building, Lacy said The Outpost is expected to have its official grand opening near the end of April. And, even though the space is currently only open for lunch, Lacy said they may slowly expand business hours if there is a public interest in breakfast and dinner options.
Leah Fitzgerald interned at Twelvepole Trading Post early last year, and was then hired on with the team during summer 2021.
Since she began working at Twelvepole, Fitzgerald said she has been encouraged to see how the business has grown during the year.
To her, The Outpost expansion is a reflection of the community support.
“It’s been really encouraging, especially with the ways that the community gets excited about getting to come in and see products that are made local, maybe even by their neighbors,” she said. “I think the community reaction from our customers has been amplifying the growth.”
Fitzgerald said she primarily helps prepare food, and she enjoys being able to learn new ways to cook produce at times when there are surplus products.
The menu for Twelvepole and The Outpost keeps staples the general public enjoys, but Fitzgerald likes to make twists on recipes and try to change it up each week.
In addition to learning new recipes, Fitzgerald said she enjoys seeing how the community reacts to new meals.
“Getting to meet our producers and venders and customers is nice, and getting to get their reaction when they try something new or be able to know who grew what and who’s enjoying it, that’s really great.”
Twelvepole Trading Post first opened on Small Business Saturday in 2020 and was a local business opportunity for Wayne County producers to sell products and for customers to have access to locally produced, organic foods and community creators.
In March 2021, Lacy said the business was working with roughly 25 different producers.
Now, Lacy and Park work with about 30 different producers for menu items and an estimated 40 artisans, and even more during the holiday season.
“In peak season we have as many as 30 or more producers that we’re buying products from so you’ll see a lot more of our menu items are almost 100% sourced exclusively from Wayne and Cabell Counties,” Lacy said. “I would say one or two new producers call us or walk in the door a month with products and I’m always surprised by the stuff that people make themselves or raise or manufacture in some way. It’s pretty remarkable.”
Lacy said she hopes the community will check out The Outpost, and to be looking for information about the official grand opening in the upcoming weeks.