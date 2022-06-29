The America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow is traveling to Huntington on Friday, July 1, to feature The Peddler and Backyard Pizza.
Matt Plapp is the CEO of America’s Best Restaurants, and he said the company started in 2018 with him an iPhone and a couple of equipment pieces. Today they have five camera crews and 15 employees. They travel the country with the goal of highlighting independent restaurants.
They debut their content on the station of the local restaurant, as well as their own social media.
“We do debut it on our stuff: YouTube, Tiktok, Instagram, Facebook. Our goal is to be a media platform that lives in consumers’ phones. I’ve got a 45-year-old wife, a 75-year-old mom and dad, and a 20- and 18-year-old kid and the one thing they all have in common is a smartphone. And so, our goal is to live there, not on a Food Network that dictates what we do and how we do it,” said Plapp.
The Peddler and Backyard Pizza are two local restaurants that are owned by Drew Hetzer and that fit the criteria that Plapp and his team look for in a restaurant.
“The first thing we look at, number one, are independently owned and operated that has an owner within the four walls. We want somebody that’s working the restaurant on a daily basis. And we want to have people that are in it, have skin in the game that aren’t owning 20 restaurants and running around and barely seeing them.
“And then the next aspect we look at is a place that our team would visit. ... It’s professional; it’s not outdated. It’s got parking; it’s an easy-to-get-to restaurant; it’s got solid reviews online; they have an updated menu there. We kind of look at those elements that at that point, we interview the owner to see if there’s a story,” said Plapp.
Hetzer said that he was contacted by the group and, after an interviewing process that involved discussing the restaurants themselves, the city of Huntington and more, they decided to proceed with the feature.
America’s Best Restaurants will come in and meet with Hetzer and the team to make sure they are able to get all of the content filmed that they may need.
Plapp explained that the process usually begins with a planning session in the company’s Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van. Hetzer is able to pick three to four of the restaurants’ most popular dishes and they start filming. The restaurant will be open, said Hetzer, and they will film while customers are present.
Though they are not completely decided yet, with the help of customers, Hetzer has an idea of what dishes they will feature.
“For Backyard, I’m thinking you know, the Woo-Tang pizza, the Hay Stack and maybe ceviche or the tuna. ... At Peddler we’re going to pick a burger, not sure exactly which one, maybe the Bruce Wayne. And then we’re probably going to do the wonton nachos and then from the lab, liquid nitrogen-infused kettle corn. Because that’s been that’s a pretty fun item. We get our kettle corn locally from Old Village Roasters, so it kind of has a little bit of that wow factor to it,” said Hetzer.
Though the show mostly focuses on food, Hetzer said they also plan to do a bit on the beers brewed at The Peddler. They plan on discussing how their team comes up with the “different creations and how much fun we like to have with different flavor profiles,” said Hetzer.
He said that they like to have fun with their beer production, including the naming and marketing for different drinks.