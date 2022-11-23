Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

As a veteran, navigating government programs and benefits can be complicated. Scammers know this — and take full advantage of it. BBB.org/ScamTracker has received numerous reports of con artists who pretend to represent the government and target veterans with promises of special grants or other programs. If you or a family member is a veteran, stay alert to this common scam.

How the scam works

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Visit BBB.org/canton or call 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips and more.

Tags

Recommended for you