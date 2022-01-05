Prichard — Prichard resident Travis Thompson last week announced his candidacy for the Wayne County Commission in the 2022 Primary Election, set for May.
Thompson will be on the ballot as a Republican candidate.
The announcement was made in a video via Facebook. In which Thomson says “I care about promoting local agriculture, supporting vocational programs and creating jobs through economic development.”
The video was shot on Thompson’s family Wagyu and Angus Cattle farm in Prichard, WV.
He is graduate of Wayne High School and played baseball for Bluefield State College where he graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering.
After working in the manufacturing industry for the past 10 years, he made the decision to return home to Prichard and invest and help manage his 110-acre family farm that is home to 100 head of cattle.
“I love the work we are doing and I am so excited to be home and part of the local economy,” Thompson said. “So many of us felt like we had to move away to have a career, but I realized there is nowhere else I would rather be, and eventually start a family, than right here in Wayne County.”
“Both sides of my family have lived in Wayne County for generations, so this is the only place I call home,” he added.
Thompson’s platform focuses on working with the assets the county currently has and developing them in order to bring economic growth to the county.
“We have four means of transportation — highway, river, rail and air that can be leveraged for manufacturing jobs. We need to work with our vocational center to help provide training that employers need in order to bring their business to Wayne County,” Thompson said. “We have farmers in the county that work hard to produce a premium product. My goal is to help them promote their products to consumers.”
Thompson is a first-time candidate and has no political involvement previous to the announcement of his candidacy.
“I feel like the time is right — I plan to bring my professional experience, as well as spending time to make this a full-time position, so I can do whatever I can to help our county prosper.”