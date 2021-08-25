WAYNE — Less than a week into the new school year, some districts are already reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases and quarantines due to contact tracing.
In Wayne County, 29 confirmed cases have been reported since the start of the school year, the majority of which are being found at the elementary level.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the high number of cases in those school sis concerning given that the students are too young to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which is only approved for those 12 and older.
Three cohort groups have had multiple positive cases in them, forcing them to move to virtual learning for the time being.
A cohort group is a group of students that are largely kept together during the school day to make contact tracing simpler and limit widespread outbreaks in schools.
There were four cases reported at Ceredo-Kenova Elementary, four at Fort Gay Prekindergarten-8, five at Lavalette Elementary, five at Wayne Elementary, and one reported case at each Crum Prekindergarten-8, Genoa, and Kellogg Elementary schools.
Additionally three cases were reported at Tolsia High School, two at Spring Valley High and two at Vinson Middle school. Two of the high school cases were found in virtual students.
Wayne County does not report the number of individuals in quarantine due to the fact that that individual may be have been exposed outside of the school system. Alexander said instead of reporting an inaccurate number for schools, they choose not to report those.
In Cabell County, only nine positive cases have been identified in school building across the district, but 80 students or staff have been required to quarantine after contact tracing was completed.
Six of those confirmed cases were reported to the district Monday, Aug. 23, with the last date those individuals attended being Friday, Aug. 20. Forty-three people were asked to quarantine as a result.
Those positive cases occurred at the Cabell County Career and Technology Center, Cabell Midland High School, Milton and Huntington Middle schools and Highlawn and Milton Elementary Schools.
Three positives were reported at Cabell Midland on Aug. 20, with the last date those students attended being the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
In accordance with state guidance, contact tracing procedures in both Cabell and Wayne counties does not require individuals who are fully vaccinated to quarantine, but only those who were within three to six feet of an infected person as opposed to quarantining an entire class and sending students home unnecessarily.
In the classroom setting, the close contact definition excludes students who were within three to six feet of an infected student where both students are wearing masks.