The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is pleased to announce Class 2-21 as the 57th class to complete this West Virginia National Guard Program.
Commencement exercises were hosted Friday, November 19th at Camp Dawson in Kingwood.
A total of 106 graduates from 35 counties across the State of West Virginia successfully completed the requirements for graduation.
MG William E. Crane congratulated the Cadets and gave the commencement address.
The following Cadets participated from Wayne County:
Cadet Michael Casto, son of Elizabeth and Charles Stewart of Ceredo, was in Platoon 2. Cadet Casto was recognized for receiving the Honor’s List and Instructor’s List as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
Cadet Haylee Crabtree, daughter of Johnny and Michelle Crabtree of Genoa, was in Platoon 2. Cadet Crabtree was recognized for receiving the Honor’s List, Instructor’s List (2) and Mentorship as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
Cadet Rana Turley, daughter of Tamara Mounts and Michael Turley of Huntington, was in Platoon 6. Cadet Turley was recognized for receiving the Mentorship and PT Most Improved as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
All graduating Cadets have completed the residential phase of ChalleNGe, which includes activities in eight core component areas ranging from Service to Community to Employability Skills. Cadets in this class provided 3864 hours of Service to Community for such organizations as Operation Gratitude, Trout for Cheat, Adopt a Highway, Reedsville VFD, Patriot Gardens and Arthurdale Heritage. Following graduation, these Cadets will begin a one-year post-residential phase of ChalleNGe that includes placement activities in education and/or employment.
Applications are currently being accepted for Class 1-22 North that begins in January. Call toll-free at 1-800-529-7700 for more information.