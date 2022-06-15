WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education officially added three election winning incumbents back to their open seats following a swearing in ceremony Tuesday, June 7.
President Missy Perry Hall, Vice-President Johnita Jackson and returning member Dennis Ashworth were administered the Oath of Office by Judge Jason Fry.
The three were the top vote getters in the May 10 Wayne County primary election with Hall receiving 3,005 votes, Jackson with 2,593 and Ashworth with 2,173.
Hall took office following the 2018 election, which she also was the top vote getter. Jackson is a long-time board member having taken her seat in 2014 and Ashworth was also elected in 2018.
To kick off a new term, members got straight to work by adopting science curriculum for the 2022-23 school year.
In a presentation by Tonji Bowen, Director of Curriculum and Intervention, board members learned of the cost associated with the science textbooks and learning tools as well as what each will entail at each grade level.
The total price will be $469,036.07 and cover elementary, middle and high school levels. The tools are adopted on a 6-year cycle.
Wayne elementary schools will continue with the current program titled Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Launch and supplement with Generation Genius. This will cost $12,108.
“While we wanted to continue with our Project Lead the Way curriculum, a committee of teachers decided something more was needed in conjunction with that program,” Bowen said.
Middle schools in the district will follow the McGraw Hill Inspire Sciences textbook series, costing $174,521.72.
High school students will be offered a variation of specific sciences costing $204,216.72. The selections will also feature texts from McGraw Hill and include eight science categories and three Advanced Placement (AP) Courses.
In other business:
- Board members were presented information about a statewide measure to decrease JUUL usage in schools. Charles Webb, of Webb Law Firm, presented the board with the option to enter into litigation against JUUL for damages to students in schools. The lawsuit will go after damages and monies needed to help fight usage in schools and is already adding counties in West Virginia to the plaintiff list.
- Superintendent Todd Alexander gave an update on a slew of construction projects both underway and set to begin countywide. This included board approval of funding for a Fort Gay bleacher project and Tolsia High School asphalt project as well as updates on projects at multiple other schools including bathroom renovations at WHS, C-K lights which was mostly funded by community members and donations and more.
The next regular Wayne County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 28 at 6 p.m. in the Board Conference room.