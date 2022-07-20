Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

20200821-mucl-covermaybe-01.jpg

Marshall University’s Huntington campus.

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — Three Marshall University graduates who made a major impact in their careers and their communities will be inducted into the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications Hall of Fame this fall.

On Friday, the school announced Kathy Cosco, Patricia Proctor and Giles Snyder will be inducted into the hall during a ceremony in September.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

