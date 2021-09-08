Trevor Little’s life is coming full circle as he recently began his new position of principal at the high school from which he gradauted.
Little graduated from Tolsia High School in 1989, and he started his new position as the school’s principal at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
As part of the school’s second graduating class, Little said he feels at home coming back to guide the school as they have returned to in-person learning.
After taking time outside of Wayne County to teach and continue learning in different capacities, Little said one of his biggest goals as principal is to ensure students know they can do what they want after high school.
“I think the overriding goal is instilling this belief that when you leave Tolsia High School, you have options,” he said. “My goal is when everyone leaves Tolsia High School, they are ready for college or a career. It’s making sure that when they’re here, that they’ve attained skills that are going to help them be successful.”
Beginning his first year by welcoming back students to in-person learning, Little said he has been happy to see happy students getting a sense of normalcy and hopes to remind and amplify school spirit as the year goes on.
While Wayne County has great community spirit, Little said he wants to get everyone excited for school activities again like they were before the COVID-19 pandemic slowed everyone down.
Little said he started out at Fort Gay High School when it was a grades 7-12 school, but Tolsia was a combination of Fort Gay and the then Crum High School.
Despite transitioning to a new school half way through the year, Little said the transition was smooth and well-orchestrated. From what he remembers, teachers met before the full transition and social events took place to start introducing would-be classmates before everyone went to Tolsia High.
Following his graduation, Little went on to study elementary education at Marshall University.
He went on to teach in North Carolina and began teaching in Delaware in 2000, where he remained until June of 2020.
While teaching in Delaware, Little said he was able to teach in a community that may appear different from Wayne County, but in reality has similarities.
“In a professional nature, the population of students that I work with in Delaware afforded me the opportunity to receive a lot of professional training and growth opportunities which even though on the surface would appear to be a population that’s very different from Wayne County, their needs and the sort of niche that I was trained for are almost identical to some of the needs we need in Wayne County,” he said.
Little said learning about trauma response and how poverty and nutrition can affect the brain were some of the topics he received training on that could help in many school settings, including Wayne County.
In 2020, Little decided he was ready for a change and moved back to Wayne County and accepted a teaching position at Fort Gay PreK-8 for the 2020-21 school year. After virtual teaching for the year, Little said he is excited to see what the future has in store for the Tolsia High students.