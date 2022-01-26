GLENHAYES — Tolsia High School earned a top 5 spot in an annual statewide public service announcement contest meant to bring awareness to the dangers associated with underage drinking.
Tolsia was awarded fourth place in the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s (WVABCA) 9th Annual NO School Spirits PSA (Public Service Announcement) contest for its project which focused on the tragic possibilities of drinking and driving.
The NO School Spirits PSA contest is an educational program designed to prevent underage drinking by allowing students to create videos that highlight the dangers of underage alcohol consumption such as drinking and driving, alcohol poisoning and even poor academic and athletic performance.
“This year, I really think the kids did a fantastic job, this was the most ambitious PSA entry we’ve had in terms of story and production elements,” Broadcast Media teacher Justin Prince said. “We had to organize a lot of extras and costuming for the basketball scene. But, the students stepped up to the challenge and I think they did a great job of conveying their story and their message. I feel like that final shot of Lynndsey Cassell in the wheel chair really hits home. It’s a punch in the gut and it makes the message of not drinking and driving really resonate.”
Prince said that is a credit to Cassell as well as the camera crew – and to Alyssa Ransbottom – who essentially wrote the entire PSA, with him doing a little tweaking here and there to make it more feasible to film.
This was the third year Tolsia participated in the “No School Spirits PSA Contest.” The school won it during Prince’s first year as broadcast teacher in 2018-2019, but didn’t get to participate last year due the COVID map keeping students out of in-person learning too frequently.
“We obviously wanted to win first place, I’m competitive and I’ve got competitive students, but we are happy to get fourth place and to have the hard work those kids did recognized on a statewide level,” Prince said.
The win garnered the school $750 which must be used for a school sanctioned activity or equipment.
The money will be used to purchase some equipment as well as use for a field trip when the weather warms to tour the Marshall University journalism department and on campus studios.
The video was one of 47 submitted entries from approximately 325 students from 30 different high schools and middle schools across the state.
“Engaging our youth in a program to prevent underage drinking can be an effective way to save lives,” WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton said.
Winners of this year’s contest include:
- 1st Place: Clay County High School ($5,000)
- 2nd Place: Lewis County High School ($2,500)
- 3rd Place: Shady Springs High School ($1,000)
- 4th Place: Tolsia High School ($750)
- 5th Place: Tyler Consolidated High School ($750)
Funding for the contest is provided by State Farm®, National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA), Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility, and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.