FORT GAY — Tolsia High School’s cheerleaders are tumbling, jumping and flying through the new cheer season, preparing to return to competitions this November.

Tolsia High cheerleading coaches Taylor Ward and Krystal Keene said the team is back together and taking this year to not only improve their skills on the mat, but also to learn to work together after years of COVID-19 changed what cheer season looks like for students.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

