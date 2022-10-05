WAYNE — Tolsia High School was recently named a 2022 Champion of College Access and Success by College for West Virginia.
Tolsia High counselor Brittany Wallace said the school was named in the top 38 of candidates that applied for the title.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
WAYNE — Tolsia High School was recently named a 2022 Champion of College Access and Success by College for West Virginia.
Tolsia High counselor Brittany Wallace said the school was named in the top 38 of candidates that applied for the title.
To qualify, schools had to have the highest FAFSA completion rates in the county, host a college fair, show proof of students applying to multiple post-secondary schools and for scholarships and have a creative and informative day focused on post-secondary education.
Wallace said the school had a College Decision Week of activities focused on filling out paperwork and learning more about the opportunities available to them after graduating high school. She said the students were very receptive.
“It was truly amazing, and our attendance rate that whole week was better than almost the whole school year,” Wallace said.
Wayne County Board of Education and Superintendent Todd Alexander commended Tolsia High School employees for their dedication to informing students about college and trade school opportunities and aiding with applications.
Board member Randy Trautwein said while he understands times were different when he was in high school, he does not remember teachers and counselors providing detailed information on what paths students can take after high school. He said he thinks the commitment to informing students now is beneficial for students.
“I just think it’s terrific,” he said. “I can remember decades ago when I was is high school that they probably didn’t know then, but they didn’t really tell us what opportunities were out there. I think this is terrific.”
In other business:
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Board of Education Office in Wayne.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.