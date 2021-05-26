Tolsia High School will conduct its commencement ceremony on the school’s football field at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27.
VERY HIGH HONORS GRADUATES: Mary Copley, daughter of Sara and Jennings Copley; Nikolas Blackburn, son of Tina and Christopher Blackburn; Kyndra Fields, daughter of Jennifer Sparks and Ernie Fields; Journey Cavins, daughter of Tracie and James Cavins; and Zachary Duty, son of Robyn and Brian Duty.
HIGH HONORS GRADUATES: Niya Brandon; Kylea Pollinger; Jeffrey Mounts; Sydney Litton; Isabella Reece; William Vance; Austin Salmons; Amber Jervis; Heaven Moore; Kaylin Johnson; Traci Marcum; Olivia Pack; Elizabeth Johnson; Cody Bradley; Anthony Johnson; Haylee Porter; Hailey Lucas; Julie Boone; and Makayla Bell.
HONORS GRADUATES: Kendall Tucker; Kristin Muncy; Cadie Miller; Hmd Almoghamis; Levi Watts; Sarah Dillon; Robert Cantrell III; Maggie Parsley; Eric Ferguson; Angel Jordan; Leslee Webster; Sabrina Page; Dylan Tate; Joshua Wilson; Joseph Doss; Wesley Rakes; Jordon Muncy; Erica Mullett; Jessyka Muncy; Austin Brumfield; Katie Johnson; Jeremy Mounts; Sunserra Spaulding; Glenda Young; Anthony Riggs; Zackary Ball; Denisha Ratcliff; Cameron Johnson; Gavin Meadows; William Newsome; Shaina Daniel; Michael Coffey; Selena Browning; Tommy Jackson II; Tanner Copley; Jamison Porter; Ethan Standridge; Lucy Bell; Rebecca Castle; Kalob Inglett; John Wilson; Cory Thompson; Ethan Parsley; Christopher Horn; Joshua Burd; Devin Stull; Zachary Conatser; Shawn Maynard; Timothy Canterbury; Devin Steele; Hunner Doss; Christopher Perry; Krystle Parker; Dustin Bailey; and Joshua Marcum.
GRADUATING CLASS CONTINUED: Hmd Abraham Almoghamis; Dustin Don Bailey; Zackary Kade Ball; Lucy Ann Bell; Makayla Nichole (Jean) Bell; Nikolas Michael Blackburn; Julie D. Boone; Cody Calvin Bradley; Niya Analysia Brandon; Selena Faye Browning; Austin Trey Brumfield; Joshua Mark Burd; Timothy Lloyd Canterbury; Robert Samuel Cantrell III; Rebecca Ann Castle; Journey Elise Cavins; Michael Sean Coffey; Zachary G. Conatser; Emily Danielle Copley; Mary Kaitlin Copley; Tanner Shayne Copley; Shaina Mae Daniel; Sarah Rachel Dillon; Hunner Chase Doss; Joseph Dylan Doss; Zachary Tyler (Prater) Duty; Eric James Ferguson; Kyndra Cheyenne Fields; Christopher J. Horn; Kalob L. Inglett; Tommy D. Jackson II; Amber A. Jervis; Cameron C. Johnson; Elizabeth Nicole Johnson; Katie Johnson; Kaylin Ladawn Johnson; Angel Dawn Jordan; Sydney Jace Litton; Hailey Danielle Lucas; Joshua Leon Marcum; Traci Brooklyn Marcum; Shawn David Maynard; Gavin Dale Meadows; Cadie Cheyanne Miller; Heaven Royaliegh Moore; Jeffrey Mounts; Jeremy Mounts; Erica N. Mullett; Jessyka Tennie Muncy; Jordon W. Muncy; Kristin Muncy; William Gordan Newsome; Olivia Pack; Sabrina Cheyenne Page; Krystle Naomie Parker; Ethan Scott Parsley; Maggie Mae Parsley; Christopher Hunter Perry; Kylea Alexis Pollinger; Haylee Porter; Jamison Jeremi Porter; Wesley Renae Rakes; Denisha Dawn Ratcliff; Isabella Brooke Reece; Anthony Creedon (Jake) Riggs; Austin Lee Salmons; Isabella J. Simpkins; Sunserra Dawn Spaulding; Ethan Grady Standridge; Devin Steele; Devin Ryan Stull; Dylan Alexander Tate; Cory Lawrence Thompson; Kendall Tucker; William Robert Vance; Levi Preston Watts; Leslee Allison (Allie) Webster; John Henry Wilson; Joshua David Wilson; and Glenda Mackenzie Young.