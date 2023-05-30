GLENHAYES — Miss Rebel 2023 Ella Grace Hatfield left her fellow graduates with a few simple words of wisdom — be open, kind, passionate and to remember where they all come from during Tolsia High School’s 36th annual Commencement Ceremony hosted Friday at the school.
Hatfield encouraged her finishing class, comprised of 86 graduates, to never forget the faces and places that have surrounded and bonded them the majority of their lives.
“Remember that you are from this community, stay connected and give back to the community that helped make you,” she said. “I have known most of you since pre-school and I know there will always be familiar faces here.”
Mr. Rebel Joshua Kaleb Walker mimicked Hatfield’s sentiments and added a short and sweet message.
“... most importantly, being where you are supposed to be, when you are supposed to be there,” Walker said with a look over his shoulder to administration seated behind him. “I will always know I have a home here at Tolsia High School, because once a rebel, always a rebel.”
Once again, much of Tolsia’s graduating class this year are Career Technical Education completers with 83% finishing various programs totaling 71 students. 48% of the class completed with honors and over $290,000 has been awarded in scholarships. Two students enlisted to the United States Military.
Principal Trevor Little encouraged graduates to define their own success stories as they step into their futures outside public schooling.
“Being able to be the principal here the last two years is my success story — that’s my definition of success, and my dream come true,” he said. “You have to define your own success, because everyone’s definition isn’t the same. Choose your own and let nothing stop you from achieving it.”
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the county as a whole has a great representation heading out into the world.
“We really have got a great group of kids in Wayne County, and we’re proud of them all and look forward to seeing what they do in the future because we’ve got some kids that are going off to some really strong education institutions and seeing what they’re going to be able to accomplish in the future not only in the region but across the nation is going to be exciting for us to watch,” he said.