GLENHAYES — Miss Rebel 2023 Ella Grace Hatfield left her fellow graduates with a few simple words of wisdom — be open, kind, passionate and to remember where they all come from during Tolsia High School’s 36th annual Commencement Ceremony hosted Friday at the school.

Hatfield encouraged her finishing class, comprised of 86 graduates, to never forget the faces and places that have surrounded and bonded them the majority of their lives.

