FORT GAY — Seniors set to graduate and go into the workforce, university, community college or a trade school went head-to-head at Tolsia High School during College Decision Week.
The week was an opportunity for high school seniors on different paths to learn about life after graduation and the different opportunities they have, counselor Brittany Wallace said.
“We are lucky, blessed here at Tolsia to have such a low number here at tolsia, 80 something seniors, so we get to work on everyone,” she said.
“We get to work with our university kids, our community college kids, the kids going into the workforce and we also get to focus on kids who are going to trade schools or into a union or something to make sure their career and goal path can be successful.”
The week consisted of door decorating contests, basketball tournaments, bowling, a post-graduation version of Family Feud and even a simulation where students could pick their career paths, number of children and more to get a glimpse of what can happen when they leave high school.
Wallace said the simulation let students see what it’s like to be given a salary, pay their bills, deal with surprise costs and more.
Senior Zach Ramey said he enjoyed the week’s festivities and thought the simulation was what he and other students viewed as a “wake-up call”
“It was beneficial for us because you could plan your life out ahead of you and try to keep it under control, and it gives a good idea of what real life might be like,” he said.
Wallace said the students enjoyed taking time to be together before graduating and it gave counselors and social workers extra opportunities to make sure they know about resources such as student loans and FAFSA.
Besides the simulation, Wallace said the most beneficial part of the week was giving the students a little break.
“I think what’s also beneficial is the break. We’ve pounded into them information about FAFSA, financial aid, loans, scholarships. I call them out probably once a day. But this is a break and it’s awesome to see them relax and just play a little bit,” she said.
Social worker Torie Scaggs said the school found funding through the county-wide program Gear Up, which is an organization focused on getting students prepared for college and other career opportunities, she said.
Scaggs said while the students have spent all year learning about their different options after graduating, she feels the incentives of games and bowling helped them enjoy their time while learning and retaining important information.
“Whenever you give them incentives and give them rewards for participating and being active in these conversations about what happens after high school, it goes a long way because it gives them something to enjoy on top of learning,” she said.
Tolsia High Principal Trevor Little said he thought the week-long festivities were a great way to keep students engaged going into the last few weeks of school, and he hopes they are able to have College Decision Week each year.