A handful of students at Tolsia High School have been busy this school year digitalizing past yearbooks in the region in order to make them available online for the public.
During a Career Technical Education spotlight presentation at a December Board of Education meeting, Tolsia Broadcasting and Yearbook students David Kelly, Trevor Evans, Kaleb Walker and Brian Ekers showcased for board members the work they had been doing.
For yearbooks collected as far back as the 1940s the students have been working to make each edition a digital version they hope to later be online.
The process began out of curiosity of the past.
Walker said he was really curious about what past students looked like at certain points in the past and started looking back at the bounded books.
“I really wanted to look back and see what they people looked like, what they were wearing and doing during these time periods,” Walker said.
He said he soon realized it wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be to find the past yearbooks — sparking the project idea.
“Just up the road Lawrence County High School has their yearbooks available online as digital copies and anyone can view them,” he said. “That’s when I decided I wanted to do that too for our school and the schools in our area.”
Once the project was approved, the students began collecting past yearbooks in every year they could using libraries and community efforts.
A single edition must have each individual page scanned and placed in a filing system which is then organized as a .pdf version of the book.
The students have even been going as far as to open images using photo editing software such as Photoshop to remove harsh marks or imperfections, signatures and more.
The students showcased examples of editions currently finished as well as some of the processes to correct or perfect pages for board members.
They also brough along old yearbooks as examples of the type of work having to be done to make them suitable for online.
After project completion, the students hope to have as many years as possible ready and available online for the public and past students.
Other meetings:
During the Dec. 20 Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Todd Alexander said the meeting moved quickly with only a few updates on test scores, attendance and ongoing and potential construction projects.
Alexander said the board discussed PSAT scores, where students had better scores than last year and are meeting and exceeding state standards. For reading and writing, the district is exceeding the state average, Alexander said. In math, the district is only 5% below the state average this year, compared to 8% below last year.
For construction, Alexander said the board has put out an advertisement seeking an architect for the design of a potential major improvement project where the project would add pre-kindergarten classrooms to Wayne Elementary School.
A draft for a service animal policy was also discussed during the Dec. 20 meeting, but Alexander said the board will further discuss the policy in January.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Board of Education Office in Wayne.