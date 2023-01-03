Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

A handful of students at Tolsia High School have been busy this school year digitalizing past yearbooks in the region in order to make them available online for the public.

During a Career Technical Education spotlight presentation at a December Board of Education meeting, Tolsia Broadcasting and Yearbook students David Kelly, Trevor Evans, Kaleb Walker and Brian Ekers showcased for board members the work they had been doing.

