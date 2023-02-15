Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Tom’s Creek Family Farm in Wayne, WV will be hosting an open house as part of the 6th annual Mountain State Maple Days celebration on February 18, 2023.

Beginning at 9 a.m. the farm will feature demonstrations, tastings, tours and items for sale to highlight maple syrup production on site.

