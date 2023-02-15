Tom's Creek Farm prepping for state Maple Days event By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT ndotson@hdmediallc.com Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Feb 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 3 Buy Now Greg Christian, owner of Toms Creek Family Farm, gives visitors a tour of his facility as people visit the farm for Mountain State Maple Days on Feb. 19 in Wayne. Ryan Fischer | HD Media Buy Now People visit Toms Creek Family Farm for West Virginia Maple Days on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Wayne. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now Carson Copley, 5, of Wayne, picks out a bottle of maple syrup to take home as people visit Toms Creek Family Farm for West Virginia Maple Days on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Wayne. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom’s Creek Family Farm in Wayne, WV will be hosting an open house as part of the 6th annual Mountain State Maple Days celebration on February 18, 2023.Beginning at 9 a.m. the farm will feature demonstrations, tastings, tours and items for sale to highlight maple syrup production on site.The celebration was designed to celebrate the growing maple industry in our state. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maple Days ends with a dinner on March 18 that will feature locally-sourced maple syrup from Cedar Run Farm and Tom’s Creek Family Farm.Those who can’t attend the events can still purchase bottles of Tom’s Creek Family Farm at the Wild Ramp market or on site, located at 1340 Toms Creek Road, Wayne, WV.Fore more information, search Tom’s Creek Family Farm on Facebook or call 304-840-8817. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Food Industry Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWayne County residents booked at Western Regional Jail during JanuaryBetty Lou CriselNathan Michael SmithHuntington Police Chief submits resignationAdopted as a Son of Marshall, new CFO helps lead university into new eraKeith-Albee honors long-time operations manager Junior RossKenova man pleads guilty to drug traffickingMuseum Ball returns to Huntington Museum of Art Feb. 25Man sentenced to life in prison with mercy for bloody home invasionMultiple forest fires bring attention to dry, windy conditions Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Millie Fay Pauley Ersel Copley Gary Lee Knight Kenneth Dean DeLong Tex William Workman Tony Curtis II Cole Jessie Perry Rilda "Sue" Louise Wallace Polly Copley Russell Robert A. Roberts