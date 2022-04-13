The Wayne Water Board comprised of Wayne Town Council approved a $72,300 bid by Boca Enterprises to repair a creek crossing in town limits.
The Town will be using American Rescue Plan Act monies to pay for the project to be completed turn-key.
Mayor Danny Grace said the project will help to ensure work done to service northern Wayne when there are leaks and other issues would not be wasted efforts.
Though the bid was $203 higher than a second bid, Boca’s bid appeared to be set whereas the other company’s bid had a clause that allowed for raising prices.
After discussion, Town Officials decided the set bid was close enough in cost with more certainty in price, so Boca was awarded the project.
In other business:
Council approved $6,000 for catfish to be stocked in Twelvepole Creek ahead of town event Creekfest, set for May 6 and 7.
Council also approved a total of $1,600 for live entertainment at this year’s Twelvepole Creekfest. The amount will pay for sound and the band Yesteryear, which performed at the Town’s Independence Day celebration in 2021.
An amount of $2,000 was approved for purchasing asphalt to patch holes throughout the Town of Wayne. This is expected to purchase around 22 ton of product. The skid steer in a truck will also be fixed for $1,200, which is used to mill blacktop before patching.
A clutch repair valued at around $2,848 was approved, with $3,000 being the amount available for the repair.
Town of Wayne Safety Belt Ordinance 315.15 was amended and modified during a second reading. The third reading was waved.
Council also gave Grace the go-ahead to hire a few seasonal employees for the town. These employees would work until October.
The Town of Wayne Council meets the second Monday of each month at Town Hall beginning at 6 p.m.