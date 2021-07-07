WAYNE — Change can be a good thing, and according to Town of Wayne Mayor Danny Grace changing the location of Wayne’s annual July 4 fireworks show was definitely a good thing.
While the event typically was hosted on the top of the hill near the Wayne County Courthouse in past years, the 2021 event took place at Wayne Park, located on Kenova Avenue.
“We’ve completed a lot of work on the park including finishing the fishing decks, shelters and pavilion so it seemed like a great place to move the event,” Town of Wayne Mayor Danny Grace said. “It was a good place to offer several activities, and turn out was great.”
The event featured a dunk the mayor booth, marshmallow roasting, food and shaved ice, live music and ended with fireworks.
Attendees could also utilize the park’s fishing decks, playgroound, etc.
Sounds of the past played with the live band’s “Yesteryear Rock ‘n’ Roll Oldies Show,” which Grace said will be returning for the town’s annual Fall Festival.
“The band will be returning for our annual Fall Festival and we will be hosting at the park once again,” Grace said.