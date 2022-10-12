Town of Wayne presents 25th annual fall festival Wayne County News Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Oct 12, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 3 Buy Now The Wayne Fall Festival Parade kicks off Saturday events for the Wayne Fall Festival on Oct. 8. Photos by Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Fall Festival Parade kicks off Saturday events for the Wayne Fall Festival on Oct. 8, 2022. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Buy Now The WayneFall Festival Parade kicks off Saturday events for the Wayne Fall Festival on Oct. 8, 2022. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAYNE — The 25th annual Wayne Fall Festival drew a crowd of people looking for seasonal fun Friday and Saturday in Wayne.The event featured several vendors, food, live entertainment, parade, car show and more.The parade kicked off Saturday’s events lasting nearly an hour thanks to a large number of participants.Check out the Wayne County News online for a full gallery from the event.— Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKesha McCoyPolice: No foul play suspected in Wayne County deathUPDATE: Sheriff says nothing reported as evidence of foul play in Wayne deathDiann FrasherTwo arrested in Wayne County over weekendCharlene NapierPhilip Austin StephensMarshall student from Kenova awarded scholarshipFamilies enjoy events at Heron Festival at Beech Fork State ParkCarma Lee Pinson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Edgar Ray II Hall Anna Lou Bell Toni Marie Hardwick William Mark Fry Jesse Canterbury Larry Clyde Fitch Alberta Copley Carma Lee Pinson Robert Cox Gil "Butch" Ross