GLENHAYES — Confusion regarding transportation for high school students enrolled in courses at Mountwest Community and Technical College has reportedly been resolved, according to the college and Wayne County school district officials.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said there may have been misunderstandings related to transportation for students in the Jumpstart learning program where students get a head start on classes at Mountwest.
Alexander said the Board of Education has always indicated they will provide transportation for students enrolled in the program, but this year, they only found out about Tolsia High School students needing a bus last week.
With classes at Mountwest beginning Monday before Wayne County Schools return on Thursday, the transportation could not be arranged ahead of the beginning of the school year because of trainings.
“I think where the confusion came in was that some of the kids involved in the program were expecting the bus to run on Monday when we’re not in session yet,” Alexander said. “Our drivers are in required trainings and things like that, so what we told the schools was that if they had anybody that could not provide their own transportation for those first three days, then we would make arrangements to get them there. I think what happened was we didn’t know that Tolsia needed a bus until Friday of last week.”
Alexander said buses will begin running Thursday.
Mountwest Community and Technical College President Joshua Baker said after finding out about the Tolsia students who would need transportation, some adjustments for class times were made to allow the students to leave roughly 15 minutes early so students are back at Tolsia when needed.
Baker said last year’s Jumpstart program had 38 students enrolled, and the program is growing with an estimated 130 students this year.
