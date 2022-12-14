Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Most of us could use some support with our stressors, especially around the holidays. But, do we need stress support or do we need emotional support? These two things sound similar, and they are. But they might just be different enough to merit different approaches. Let’s talk about them.

When I talk with customers about these issues, I like to ask them if they are able to point to their stress or mood issues. For example, their job is extra stressful right now or this semester of school is extra tough. Those are things that they can point to as a stressor. If you can point to an issue that is adding to your stress, then you may be best served focusing on a supplement that focuses on overall stress support.

Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.

