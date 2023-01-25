A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 58F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Urinary tract infections are considered the most common infection in outpatient treatment. And while there is no “natural cure” for UTIs, there may be enough reasons to keep some capsules or powder of a certain naturally occurring sugar on hand if you deal with urinary tract issues often.
This sugar is called D-Mannose and is naturally found in certain fruits and berries like cranberries. And it may just be the reason all along for why you’ve been drinking cranberry juice when you feel that concerning urinary uncomfortableness. This simple sugar may work by making it harder for harmful bacteria to be able to stick to the lining of the urinary tract.
While truly pure cranberry juice can be an effective way to get some of this helpful sugar, these days, many folks are turning to the aisles of their local health food store for a bottle of D-Mannose capsules or powder.
Doctors and other health care providers are also taking note of this helpful sugar. It has become fairly common for a customer to bring in a note on a piece of prescription paper, asking if we carry this supplement that their doctor suggested they try.
You can find it by itself, with cranberry extract and even in a multi ingredient formula for overall urinary health. All of these forms can be helpful, but it may take a little trial and error to find the right dose or formula for you.
If you feel like D-Mannose may be a good supplement for you, then I would also suggest that you consider trying a urinary tract probiotic formula as well. These formulas will include traditional gut probiotics as well as probiotics that are found in a healthy urinary tract. These formulas can be a much-needed and extremely helpful part of an overall urinary tract supporting regimen.
But be picky. All probiotics are not created equally. Skip the drugstore and head to a reputable health food store for the best quality probiotic supplements.
If you need urinary tract support, then remember D-Mannose and be sure to ask your doctor about this important sugar when you get the chance. If frequent urinary issues have you visiting the doctor’s office often, they may even bring it up to you at your next appointment.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.