Urinary tract infections are considered the most common infection in outpatient treatment. And while there is no “natural cure” for UTIs, there may be enough reasons to keep some capsules or powder of a certain naturally occurring sugar on hand if you deal with urinary tract issues often.

This sugar is called D-Mannose and is naturally found in certain fruits and berries like cranberries. And it may just be the reason all along for why you’ve been drinking cranberry juice when you feel that concerning urinary uncomfortableness. This simple sugar may work by making it harder for harmful bacteria to be able to stick to the lining of the urinary tract.

Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.

