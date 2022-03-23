CEREDO — Huntington Tri-State Airport is chasing after a new route to two cities, but to achieve its goal there must be support from the local business community, the airport’s director says.
On Monday, the airport announced it has officially launched the “Soar” capital campaign.
“Everyone is aware of the $750,000 grant award to be used to recruit, initiate and support new air service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Washington-Dulles International Airport,” said Brent Brown, the airport’s director. “However, the other piece of the $750,000 is a local match. They want to see a minimum of a million dollars, and we have three-quarters of that with the grant. The $250,000 match cannot come from the airport; it must come from the community.”
The community campaign is focused on raising the funds necessary to receive the grant, according to Brown. Anything raised over the required 25% will allow the airport to be more competitive for those routes, he added.
Brown says he receives numerous calls about when the new service to Chicago and Washington, D.C., will begin.
“There is a process we have to go through,” he said. “This fundraising campaign is part of that process.”
Brown said the airport is a critical hub for economic development in the region.
“The airport provides hundreds of jobs across many industries, significant revenue streams throughout the area, and is the hub for business and leisure travel in the region,” he said. “This campaign will allow us to demonstrate to the major airlines that our citizens want these new routes and are willing to utilize them.”
Brown said for any airline to buy into the new route, it must see a wide range of support from the local business community.
“What the airlines like to see is a high number of businesses investing in this route. If we went to one of the major companies in the area and we asked them for $250,000 and then went to the airline and say, ‘Hey, we have all the money,’ they aren’t necessarily going to look at that because it’s only one business. But if we get 250 businesses and they all put in $1,000, that would get their attention.”
The new route would be Chicago to Huntington to Dulles and then back, according to Brown.
He said with Tri-State being a small regional airport, it has limited service with only one hub offering to Charlotte, North Carolina. Airport officials want to offer more options, he said.
“It’s difficult for people who are trying to go west because they have to go east and typically they have a long layover,” Brown said. “For a lot of folks heading west, the Chicago route makes a lot of sense.”
Brown says the airport continues to reach out to all airline carriers and has received a letter of support from SkyWest, operated by United Airlines.
“They would like to see American Airlines pick up the route since they already operate out of Huntington,” he said. “They could have two hub offerings with Chicago and Charlotte.”
The airport is soliciting donations from businesses and individuals throughout the region. More information is available at www.tristateairport.com. Visitors to the airport website can also make a donation online. Brown said local businesses wanting to make a pledge of support or more information can contact him at the airport by calling 304-453-6165, ext. 314, or emailing adraper@tristateairport.com.
“We are asking for your help to bring those flights to Huntington Tri-State Airport,” Brown said. “Your investment, large or small, provides proof that you believe in the positive impact of the airport on our region. I think we have more than enough time to raise the matching funds and to secure a route. We just need to get the numbers behind it so we can say that our community really wants this and needs this. I think it’s a great opportunity to support our local airport, and in turn they’ll get the support from that new route.”
Currently, the Huntington Tri-State Airport provides commercial service, air cargo, military and general aviation traffic. The airport has two major airlines serving seven nonstop destinations: Charlotte; Orlando, Destin, St. Petersburg/Clearwater and Punta Gorda/Fort Myers in Florida; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.