SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Tri-State Bible College in South Point, Ohio, is offering eight classes during the summer semester, according to a news release.
Undergraduate classes include Biblical Theology of Missions with Dr. Yakubu Jakada; Logic and Critical Thinking (an Apologetics Department class) by Dr. Thomas McCuddy; Homiletics with TSBC President Rex Howe; Marriage and Family with Professor Barry Davis; and Addictions Counseling with Davis.
Graduate classes include Application of Theology to Missions with Jakada; Advanced Principles of Bible Study with Dr. Matt Shamblin; and Theological Research and Writing for Ministry with Shamblin.
Classes vary in their delivery model, whether in person or online. Master classes began Monday, May 9, while undergraduate classes begin Monday, May 23.
Tri-State Bible College, founded in 1970, offers Biblical training for those aspiring to become pastors or leaders in their church or who want to understand the Bible at a deeper level. Students can enroll for credit or for audit at a reduced cost.
For more information, call 740-377-2520 or visit www.tsbc.edu.
